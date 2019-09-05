Five students win awards for their creativity in designing a car

Five students from Design and Architecture Senior High (DASH) and Dillard High School recently won the Dunning Fellows and Scholars Competition after submitting a hand-drawn vehicle design that they imagined having in 2045. From left: Zhijie Lin, Daniel Luo, Taisiya Rozenshteyn, Jaylen Sheely and Marcella Telles. Jaylen Sheely is from Dillard High; the other students are from DASH.

Five students from Design and Architecture Senior High (DASH) and Dillard High School recently won the Dunning Fellows and Scholars Competition after submitting a hand-drawn vehicle design that they imagined having in 2045. Also, an additional student from DASH was one of 10 students named a winner of the Fashion Accessories Design Challenge.

As winners, students qualified to participate in the College for Creative Studies’ pre-college summer program, which is based in Detroit, free of charge.

The winning students of the Dunning Fellows and Scholars Competition were Zhijie Lin, Daniel Luo, Taisiya Rozenshteyn and Marcella Telles from DASH, and Jaylen Sheely from Dillard High. During the three-week program, students learned from industry professionals about the ever-changing transportation industry.

The winner of the Fashion Accessories Design Challenge was Christine Chade, who also stayed on campus for three weeks — learning from industry professionals and designing a handbag and shoes.

Christine Chade of DASH won the College for Creative Studies’ Fashion Accessories Design Challenge for her work in designing a purse and shoes.

After completing the program, students earned three college credits and have the chance to compete for a full-ride scholarship to the College for Creative Studies.

Gables High renovation

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho joined Coral Gables High Principal Adolfo Costa to break ground on the construction of the school’s new, two-story building — which is the first phase of a $26 million General Obligation Bond project.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho (center) is joined by School Board member Mari Tere Rojas (right of center), Coral Gables Principal Adolfo Costa (left of center), and students to officially kick off renovations at Coral Gables Senior High School. Miami-Dade Schools

The school bond projects resulted from voter approval of the $1.2 billion General Obligation Bond, which is being used to modernize school buildings districtwide, expand student capacity, enhance facility safety, and provide technology upgrades. At Coral Gables High, the first phase of the project includes a 357-student station and the two-story addition comprised of art labs, classrooms, a dining and serving area, computer labs, resource room and a drafting and design lab.

“I’m really excited they’re doing this new construction because even though we have to take detours to get to class, I think it’s totally worth it. Our school is going to be updated for the 21st century,” said Alex Sutton, a senior. “It’s going to be our new and improved version of the school that we know and love. I can’t wait to see it!”

Books donated to schools

Read to Learn Books for Free, a program of The Children’s Trust in partnership with the Miami Book Fair at Miami Dade College, distributed more than 200,000 books at the start of the school year thanks to generous donations from schools and businesses in Miami-Dade County.

The National Honor Society of Ronald W. Reagan Doral High School collected 1,777 gently used books — more than any other school drive hosted this year. As an honor, the students earned a pizza party courtesy of California Pizza Kitchen in Coral Gables, and received a first-place certificate to display at their school. Additional contributions were made by students at Conchita Espinosa Academy with 1,198 books; The Cushman School with 1,104 books; Jorge Mas Canosa Middle School with 1,100 books; and Frank C. Martin K-8 Center with 1,093 books.

Local businesses that hosted book drives, and made donations, include NewsLink with more than 6,000 books; Goodwill of South Florida with more than 3,000 books; Gulliver Academy with 2,375 books; Grand Realty of America with 670 books; Cherry Bekaert with 650 books; and Greenberg Traurig with 630 books. Other companies that hosted drives include the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, ArtAcademy, Dental American Group, Dave and Mary Alper Jewish Community Center, Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, South Motors Miami, and Swiss Chalet Fine Foods.

