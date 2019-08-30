Find out which schools, colleges and universities are closing for Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian update: Storm gaining strength as it heads to Florida Ken Graham of the National Hurricane Center talks about Dorian's track and the impact expected for states on the east coast for Labor Day weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ken Graham of the National Hurricane Center talks about Dorian's track and the impact expected for states on the east coast for Labor Day weekend.

Hurricane Dorian may be giving students of all ages in South Florida and across the state a four-day weekend after all — maybe even longer.

Announcements of school closures have been trickling in with every shift of the unpredictable storm. We will be updating this story with the latest information on K-12, college and university closings.

K-12 Schools

While Polk County in Central Florida has already announced that its schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, South Florida school districts, including Palm Beach County which is anticipating a direct hit, have not yet made a decision whether to close schools next week.

Miami-Dade County school district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said a decision about closing schools next week could come as early as Saturday. Broward County school district spokeswoman Kathy Koch also said a decision could come Saturday.

Meanwhile some private schools, which often take cues from the public school system, are announcing closures. Miami Country Day School has canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday. Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove will not reopen until Wednesday morning at the earliest. Scheck Hillel Community School in North Miami Beach will be closed Tuesday.

Elsewhere around the state, Monroe County schools in the Florida Keys will be closed on Tuesday. All Okeechobee County Public Schools will be closed until further notice.

Colleges and Universities

Miami Dade College will close at 3 p.m. Friday and remain closed through Tuesday.

Florida International University changed course and canceled classes Friday and Saturday.

The University of Miami closed at noon Friday. Classes will resume Wednesday.

Florida Memorial University will remain closed until further notice.

St. Thomas University will close at 4:30 p.m. Residence halls will be evacuated by Saturday at 9 a.m. The university plans on reopening on Thursday.

Barry University will close at 5 p.m. Friday and will remain closed until further notice.

Johnson and Wales University in North Miami will close at 3 p.m. Friday and will remain closed until further notice.

Florida Atlantic University closed at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Broward College will close at noon Saturday.

The University of Florida has canceled classes on Tuesday.