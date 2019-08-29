After tense meeting, Miami Dade College board unanimously picks interim president

Miami Dade College is still looking for a new president Miami Dade College is still looking for a president after the Board of Trustees voted on Wednesday to scrap the process and start over again to find a replacement for outgoing president Eduardo Padrón. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dade College is still looking for a president after the Board of Trustees voted on Wednesday to scrap the process and start over again to find a replacement for outgoing president Eduardo Padrón.

After a disharmonious meeting among trustees, Miami Dade College’s board chose former provost and trustee Rolando Montoya as its interim president — the first unanimous vote held in the board’s quest to find a new president.

Montoya’s name has never been publicly floated, nor was it included as an item on Thursday’s agenda. It was the board’s first meeting since it voted 6-1 not to end the search process after opting not to choose one of four vetted finalists for the job in July.

Montoya told reporters that he was approached by several board members over the past few weeks about the opportunity. He said he initially declined the offer.

“I’m doing a favor to the institution for a short period of time to make sure we achieve peace in the process,” Montoya said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He has been tasked to work with the head of the college’s human resources department to find a new headhunting firm and restart the search. Montoya said he spent 11 years as a faculty member and served as department chair, academic dean, president of the Wolfson campus and ultimately as college provost.

This is Montoya’s second time serving as interim president. He covered for longtime president Eduardo Padrón for one month in the 1990s.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.