Emergency School Board meeting called after charter school lacks security compliance

The Broward County Public School Board will have an emergency meeting to discuss ending the charter school deal with Ben Gamla South Broward after learning the school wouldn’t have a “safe school officer” on campus the first three days of this week.

Broward distroct schools announced the 3:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting around 10 p.m. Monday.

The announcement said Ben Gamla South Broward staff told the district the school lacked an SSO Monday and wouldn’t have one on campus Tuesday or Wednesday, either. That’s in violation of Florida Statute 1006.12, which requires at least one SSO at each school facility.

“If it does not (provide security), the school board will consider whether to exercise its authority under Florida Statutes to terminate the charter school agreement between the school board and Ben Gamla South Broward due to an immediate and serious danger to the students,” an email from BCPS spokesperson Nadine Drew said.

Such an act wouldn’t necessarily close the Hollywood school.

Last week, the board terminated its agreement with Championship Academy of Distinction at Davie and took over the charter school after the school year began without properly trained security. The school remained open with getting proper security being BCPS’ responsibility.

Broward Public Schools, which says it reminded Ben Gamla South Broward of the security requirements, says the school’s detail officer contract with Plantation police expires Friday.