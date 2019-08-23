Aspiring musicians at Miami-Dade schools will learn how to compose music, play and perform

Miami-Dade County teachers and students are pictured above with Sam Moore, center, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and member of the former music group Sam & Dave, after a performance celebrating the county’s new partnership with Little Kids Rock called Modern Band Miami.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho joined members of the School Board and representatives of Little Kids Rock, a national nonprofit, to announce their new partnership called Modern Band Miami. Through this partnership, more than 1,000 musical instruments and resources will be brought to Miami-Dade County to expand musical programming districtwide.

Modern Band Miami will be a three-year partnership that will introduce classes to teach children how to play various instruments, compose their own music, and perform today’s popular music styles, which include Latin, hip hop and rock. The program is made possible through the fundraising efforts of Little Kids Rock – which raised up to $1 million – and a matching grant from the Wildflower Foundation.

To celebrate this new partnership, students and teachers recently performed with Sam Moore, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and member of former music group Sam & Dave, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Women of AT&T Scholarships

Several former high school students from Miami-Dade County were recently named winners of scholarships from the Florida chapter of Women of AT&T. Scholarships ranged from $250 to $1,000, and students were selected based on their GPA and extracurricular activities.

The Florida chapter of Women of AT&T recently awarded several scholarships to former Miami-Dade County high school students. Pictured above is scholarship recipient Nia Symone, right, with her mother, Cristal Cole.

The winning students include Natalie Aboud, an alumna from Westland Hialeah High School; Nia Symone, an alumna from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart; and Daniel and Diego Torrejon, both alumni from Archimedean Upper Conservatory Charter School.

The Florida chapter of Women of AT&T recently awarded several scholarships to former Miami-Dade County high school students. Pictured above are scholarship recipients Daniel Torrejon, left, and Diego Torrejon, right, with their mother, Graciela Villalobos.

Natalie is a freshman at Florida International University, and she plans to study accounting and finance. Nia is a sophomore at Loyola University Chicago who’s majoring in global and international studies. Daniel is a freshman at the University of Florida, and he plans to major in biomedical engineering, and Diego is a junior at Syracuse University who’s majoring in biochemistry.

