It was a different kind of first day of class at this new high school in Aventura

Students in Miami-Dade County schools returned for a new academic year Monday, but for the first time, some ninth graders in Aventura didn’t have to go so far.

Monday was much more than the first day of school in Aventura. It was also the first day of a new school, one that residents of the city had been pining for for years — their own high school.

There was a red carpet, a balloon arch in the school colors of orange, light blue and royal blue and a gaggle of city commissioners who double as the charter school’s governing board. They were there to bear witness to the debut of Don Soffer Aventura High School and the 200 students in its inaugural freshman class.

“You are the founding class, the inaugural class,” Principal David McKnight told one classroom. “You’re really setting the tone for the ones who come behind you.”

Students who live in Aventura were given preference to enroll in the school. Many of them come from Aventura School of Excellence, the city’s charter kindergarten through eighth grade school known as ACES, and Aventura Waterways K-8, located outside of the school district. The freshmen occupied the first two of four floors at the not-quite-finished 35,000-square-foot school at 3151 NE 213th Street, once a part of Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino.

The school opens at a time of particular contention: The city of Aventura has taken legal action against Miami-Dade County Public Schools for a share of referendum funding to pay its charter school teachers more. And there are concerns about how a competing charter school will impact Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High, the city’s zoned public high school located outside of Aventura city limits.

It’s especially personal for Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, who opened Krop as its inaugural principal in 1998. She is also Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s longtime mentor who helped hire him as a teacher in 1990 and later became his human resources chief.

“A high school becomes the heart and soul of our community,” Weisman said. “It’s a wonderful thing for any city to be able to have a high school.”

The school’s own namesake, Aventura developer Don Soffer, paid a visit on Monday.

“It’s a very beautiful school,” said Soffer, 86. “I’m very proud to have my name on it.”

Students spent the first day navigating the halls and meeting their teachers, many of whom taught at Krop and live in the area.

“Much more individuality, much more,” at Don Soffer compared to Krop, said honors biology teacher Gary Feilich. He spent 18 years teaching at Krop, those first few years under Weisman.

Students said going to school close by was a big draw.

“It’s really close and convenient,” said Ellis Landauer, 14, who walked to the school. “It seems like it’ll become a good school.”

Don Soffer Aventura High was one of 11 charter schools that opened their doors for the first time Monday. One in every five students in Miami-Dade County attends a charter school.

Carvalho visited his own itinerary of schools Monday, including charter schools administered by the district. School district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said there were no reported issues related to the opening of schools as of 10:30 a.m.

She said all schools, including charters, had law enforcement officers present.

“It seems like everything’s running smoothly,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.