School started today Broward County. 29 charter schools still don’t have armed guards

New Broward sheriff promises to restore “shattered” confidence in BSO and to run for office in 2020 New Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony pledged to restore confidence in deputies who were castigated for their chaotic response to last year’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony pledged to restore confidence in deputies who were castigated for their chaotic response to last year’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

Schools are back in session in Broward County, yet 29 charter schools are still out of compliance with a law that calls for an armed guard at every school.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri opened the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission meeting in Sunrise on Wednesday with news that 29 charter schools in Broward County still do not have trained armed guardians or agreements with local law enforcement in place. That law was passed by the Florida Legislature less than a month after the Parkland school shooting that killed 17 and wounded 17 more on Valentine’s Day 2018.

During a press conference with Congressman Ted Deutch, Gualtieri called on the Broward County School Board to revoke the contracts of the charter schools out of compliance. He said those schools were uncovered all of last school year, too.

“So what that tells me is they don’t give a damn. They don’t care.” Gualtieri said. “They’re going to do whatever they want because they want and they’re used to being defiant and just flying their own way and it’s ridiculous. They need to be held accountable for it.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He called for parents to keep their charter schools accountable.

Charter schools, which have their own sovereign school boards, bear the responsibility of being in compliance with the law. They can reach out to their sheriff or a sheriff in another county to train guardians, who are armed school employees, by dipping into $67 million in state funding allocated toward that program. Another option, often more desirable but expensive, is to pay out of pocket for a law enforcement officer.

Broward Sheriff Tony Gregory said he learned from his command staff on Friday that 12 charter schools outside of the sheriff’s jurisdiction did not have armed guards in place. He said he had to reach out to municipal police chiefs to start the conversation with the charter schools in their cities.

“Here we are at the very late hour right before school starts where I’m on the phone on the weekend with my command staff starting to communicate with chiefs of police, school board officials, and trying to tap into charter schools,” he said.

Gregory said his deputies will only cover those schools until Friday. He said he wasn’t aware the figure given by the Broward County school district to Gualtieri was actually 29 charter schools out of compliance.

“I’m disappointed that even after the tragedies that we had, even after all the legislation that’s been passed to hold people accountable and responsible, that I’m walking into a room and two minutes in here I’m hearing that there’s 29 charter schools,” Gregory said.

Gualtieri said the Broward Sheriff’s Office wrapped up its last guardian training two weeks ago. He said there were eight participants in a class with a capacity of 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.