Doral Charter math whizzes win big at Mu Alpha Theta competition

Select students from Doral Academy Charter School recently competed in the 49th annual Mu Alpha Theta National Convention, held in Las Vegas, and placed sixth out of 50 schools — ending the week-long competition with 40 trophies.

Mu Alpha Theta is a national high school and two-year college mathematics honor society that was founded in 1957 at the University of Oklahoma. The society was created to inspire interest in mathematics, develop scholarship in the subject and promote the enjoyment of mathematics in high school and two-year college students. To date, the society has more than 124,000 student-members at more than 2,633 schools across the United States and 23 foreign countries.

The winning students from Doral Academy included Anirudh Rahul with six trophies; Allan DoLago, Alberto Alvarez, and Amanda Miyares with four trophies each; Diana Bishop, Tae Lee, Marc Marquez, Raul Valle, and Christian Villa with three trophies each; Manuel Rodriguez, Douglas Shu, and Tony Wong earned two each; and Alejandro Almanzar and Daniel Rodriguez-Florido each won a trophy in the Alpha Gemini competition.

Collectively, the students also earned team awards in several divisions, including sixth place in Hustle, fifth place in Relay, and seventh place in both Alpha and Calculus. The teachers that accompanied the students and helped them to prepare for the competition included Jennifer Cuartas, Gus Diaz, and Sam Koski.

5000 Role Models

Miami-Dade County middle school students who participate in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project at their schools recently attended a week-long college immersion program at Miami Dade College’s North Campus.

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project is a dropout-prevention and mentoring program that was created to close the minority male achievement gap. Participants are guided through grades K-12 and encouraged to attend college or post-secondary credentials.

“MDC’s North Campus is the ideal higher education partner for this type of student engagement,” said Malou C. Harrison, president of the North and Eduardo J. Padron campuses. “For more than 10 years, both MDC and the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project have been providing post-secondary opportunities for minority males of Miami-Dade County.”

During the program, students participated in enrichment workshops involving technology, classroom resources and career planning. The program also introduced families to the benefits of earning college credits with Dual Enrollment and culminated with an awards ceremony.

“The early college experience provides an opportunity to address skill gaps in students and improve study skills and academic knowledge before becoming college students,” said Marcus Bright, coordinator of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. “Early exposure to the higher education experience is a crucial part of guiding boys and young men on a carefully charted path to college and career success.”

Miami-Dade County middle school students that participate in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project recently took part in a week-long college immersion program at Miami Dade College’s North Campus. Students attended enrichment workshops that focused on technology, classroom resources and career planning. Media Services

Carnegie Hall comes to New World Symphony

After 11 days of intensive musical training in New York, 80 student-members from Carnegie Hall’s NYO2 program, a free orchestra program that comes together alongside NYO-USA and NYO Jazz each summer for intensive training and performance opportunities, recently returned to Miami Beach for the second annual summer residency with the New World Symphony. The students participated in a concert at the New World Center led by conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto and pianist Gabriela Montero.

During their visit to Miami Beach, members of NYO2 met with New World Symphony fellows, local musicians from the Miami Music Project and visited cultural attractions. The students also participated in sectionals and full orchestra rehearsals before the free concert, which was available to the community through WALLCAST and viewable in SoundScape Park on the 7,000-square-foot wall of the building.

“We were thrilled to partner again with the New World Symphony to bring the talented young musicians of NYO2 back to Miami Beach,” said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall’s executive and artistic director. “The opportunity to work with NWS Fellows and learn from conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto and pianist Gabriela Montero was transformative for these students, and we hope they returned home to their communities inspired to develop their playing further and use music to connect with audiences everywhere.”

