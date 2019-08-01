Hialeah day care owner faked kids’ applications for scholarship funding, state says

Lissette Orta, 47, of Miramar, was booked into jail on charges of grand theft and scheming to defraud. Orta, the owner of the now-closed Kids Palace Day Care in Hialeah, submitted fraudulent scholarship applications on the behalf of her students, according to an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a fifth person accused of stealing from a voucher-like state scholarship program for low-income students.

According to a press release, Lissette Orta, 47, of Miramar, was booked in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday on charges of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud Step Up for Students. That organization administers the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship, which grants tuition money to low-income students to attend a participating private school.

FDLE charges that Orta submitted fraudulent applications on the behalf of students at Kids Palace Day Care in Hialeah, which she owned. The applications contained documents stating that the students were attending full-time courses of study to receive $130,249 in scholarship funds during the 2016-17 school year.

The allegations were made in October 2017. State records show Kids Palace Day Care was voluntarily dissolved that same month. FDLE said its investigation also found that Orta instructed other individuals on how to defraud Florida scholarship programs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Orta remained in jail Thursday on a $100,000 bond and could not be reached for comment.

A Miami-Dade County employee was arrested in March 2016 after he told investigators that an administrator at his daughter’s school taught him how to cheat the system, according to a police affidavit. Police said Antonio Linen admitted during questioning that he lied on documents and said his 78-year-old mother was his daughter’s legal guardian in order to obtain $3,954 in tuition payments for his daughter’s education at a Lincoln-Martí school in Homestead.

In May 2016, FDLE also found that Andrea Veladia, owner of World of Learning Academy in Broward County, was receiving scholarships through Step Up for students who weren’t enrolled at the school. Another employee of Velandia’s school, Silke Angulo, was also arrested on one count of grand theft the following year.

FDLE also arrested in April 2017 Corey Lamont Alston of Broward County, who was alleged to have defunded the Gardiner Scholarship Program, another voucher-like program for students with special needs which is also administered by Step Up. Officials said Alston oversaw the filing of fraudulent applications totaling $559,645 in scholarship funding. He was charged with grand theft and organized scheme to defraud.