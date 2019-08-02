Scheck Hillel students, teachers present at global tech conference

Students and staff at Scheck Hillel Community School recently attended the 2019 International Society for Technology in Education Conference. Ellie Esquenazi and her instructor, Nancy Penchev, discuss the school’s Girl’s Building STEAM Program.

Select students and staff from Scheck Hillel Community School recently participated in the 2019 International Society for Technology in Education Conference. The conference, held in Philadelphia, featured 23,000 educators, leaders and corporate representatives from across the globe.

Participants included students Sophie Kravetz, Jake Kravetz and Ellie Esquenazi, and instructors Cheryl Cooper, Jenna Kraft, and Nancy Penchev. Jake and Penchev talked about the school’s use of Padlet, an online app for creating bulletin boards to display information and encourage collaboration. Jake also presented with Kraft about the school’s use of the game Minecraft in math, reading and science, as well as Battleship Math, Final Four Math and Oregon Trail. Sophie and Jake also shared a presentation, “Robots We Love: Why and How We Use Them.”

Ellie and Penchev expanded on the success of the school’s Girls Building STEAM Program, which pairs lower school students with upper school mentors to investigate ecological issues that impact South Florida’s environment.

Bank of America student leaders

Several local students were recently recognized as 2019 Bank of America Student Leaders for their community service.

The program recognizes student leaders from across the globe and allows them to develop workforce skills through paid internships with local nonprofit organizations. The winners also travel to Washington to participate in a week-long national summit.

The local 2019 Student Leaders include Javier Kowalchuk, Regina Gallardo, Kamila Latif, Elias Castilla Marquez, and Darius Hagyan. The group is interning at the Boys & Girls Club, an after-school and summer program that focuses on academic success, good character, citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.

Off to Yale summer program

Tatiana Miranda, a rising senior at the School for Advanced Studies, was one of a few Miami-Dade County students selected to participate in the Yale Young Global Scholars (YYGS) Program at Yale University in Connecticut.

The YYGS Program is a two-week summer academic enrichment and leadership program featuring high school students from across the globe. Each summer, students from more than 100 countries participate in one of nine interdisciplinary sessions.

Off to Yale, Part II

Maryjane Ortiz-Pallango from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School joined high school students from across the nation in The National Youth Leadership Forum for Business Innovation, a summer program at Yale University in Connecticut.

The program is part of Envision, a company that provides nearly 20 different career, leadership, and technology programs in cities across the United States and the world.

Maryjane gained an interest in leadership after attending the 2018 Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Leadership Forum. Now, she serves on her school’s Environmental Services Club, The Key Club and Best Buddies, as well as volunteering for Nest of Love, United Way and The Able Trust.