A third of the Miami-Dade County School Board won’t be running for re-election in 2020

Five seats on the Miami-Dade County School Board will be up for election in 2020, and three of the incumbents have said they do not plan to seek re-election. aharris@miamiherald.com

Three of the nine members on the Miami-Dade County School Board won’t be seeking re-election next year. That could shake up the School Board majority with five seats on the ballot in 2020.

Citing family as his reason, Lawrence Feldman announced Wednesday evening during a School Board meeting that he would not be seeking a fourth term. No one has filed to run for his District 9 seat, which covers southeastern Miami-Dade.

Also on Wednesday, Martin Karp, who has represented Aventura and the beaches since 2004, withdrew his election paperwork. He held a fundraiser featuring “special guest” Superintendent Alberto Carvalho at Bunbury restaurant near School Board headquarters on July 15.

Karp raised $61,303, including a $50,000 loan to himself, since filing to run for a fourth term in December. Raquel Bild-Libbin filed to run for his District 3 seat in June.

Board member Susie Castillo, who represents the Doral and Miami Springs areas, announced earlier this year that she would not seek a third term on the School Board. Two candidates have filed to run for her District 5 seat: Gianfranco Puppio-Perez and Mara Zapata.

Alberto Carvalho speaks to the Miami-Dade School Board about his decision to stay as superintendent.

Two other School Board seats are on the ballot in 2020, potentially flipping the board majority. Neither of those incumbents is currently facing a challenger.

District 1 board member Steve Gallon, representing the Miami Gardens and Opa-locka area since 2016, has raised $56,575 for his re-election campaign.

District 7 board member Lubby Navarro, whose district includes most of Kendall and South Miami Heights, has raised $55,325.