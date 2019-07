When does school start in South Florida and when are winter and spring breaks?

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year You may be buying notebooks and crayons to prepare your kids to go back to school, but you should be thinking about preparing them from the inside out, too. Here are some healthy adjustments you can make to ensure your child gets off to a good start. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK You may be buying notebooks and crayons to prepare your kids to go back to school, but you should be thinking about preparing them from the inside out, too. Here are some healthy adjustments you can make to ensure your child gets off to a good start.

Here are key dates for South Florida in the 2019-20 school year.

Aug. 14: First day of class in Broward County public schools.

Aug. 17: Classes begin at Broward College.

Aug. 19: First day of class in Miami-Dade County public schools, the University of Miami. and Nova Southeastern University.

Aug. 26: Classes begin at Miami Dade College and Florida International University.

Dec. 20: Early release day starts winter recess in Broward County. Classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Dec. 23: Miami-Dade schools start their two-week winter recess. Classes resume Monday, Jan. 6.

March 19: Early release day starts spring recess in Broward County. Classes resume Monday, March 30.

March 23: Miami-Dade’s week of spring recess begins. Classes resume Monday, March 30.

June 2: The last day of class in Broward County is an early release day.

June 3: This is the last day of class in Miami-Dade County.

Marco Ruiz Special to the Herald