3 students from Young Women’s Academy receive $1,000 scholarships

The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women recently awarded three scholarships to graduates at the Young Women’s Preparatory Academy in Little Havana. Pictured above with the winners, from left to right, are County Commission Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson, Vice Chairwoman Rebeca Sosa, Commissioner Eileen Higgins, Commissioner Esteban Bovo, Jr., and members of the commission

The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women recently awarded three students from the Young Women’s Preparatory Academy with the $1,000 Young Woman Achiever Scholarship during the June meeting.

The winners of this year’s scholarships were Melanie Cardenas, who will be attending Florida International University; Emilia Mendez, who will be attending Miami-Dade College’s Honors College; and Aisha Tahir, who will be attending New York University.

The Commission for Women was founded in 1971 and serves as an advisory board about women-related issues. A few of the commission’s policies and programs include the Equal Pay Miami-Dade Initiative and the historic Julia Tuttle statue.

PALMER TRINITY SCHOOL

Isabella Gomez and Autumn-Jade Stoner recently received the $2,500 Star Scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Sisterhood, an educational organization dedicated to providing higher education opportunities for women.

Autumn-Jade Stoner, center, of Palmer Trinity School recently received the $2,500 Star Scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Sisterhood. She is pictured above with members of the PEO Sisterhood Chapter A in Miami.

Isabella and Autumn-Jade were selected for the scholarship based on their excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities and community service. Both students are in the top 5 percent of their graduating class.

Isabella plans to study pre-medicine at the University of Chicago, and Autumn-Jade plans to study cognitive and neuroscience at Brown University.

Isabella Gomez, center, of Palmer Trinity School recently received the $2,500 Star Scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Sisterhood. She is pictured above with members of the PEO Sisterhood Chapter AK in Miami.

MIAMI LAKES EDUCATIONAL CENTER

The Academy of Information Technology at Miami Lakes Educational Center received the Sanford I. Weill Award for Excellence during the annual National Academy Foundation’s (NAF) Next Conference held in Detroit.

Sanford Weill was a philanthropist who founded NAF in 1982, and the organization includes more than 500 academies in 39 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The program aims to provide students with access to industry-specific curriculum, work-based learning experiences, and the opportunity to network with business professionals.

The Academy of Information Technology earned the title of distinguished a record-breaking three times, and students are required to complete a capstone project that summarizes what they’ve learned and how they plan to apply it to real-world issues in technology.

“The Sanford I. Weill Award for Excellence exemplifies the commitment, quality and work ethic of our students, as well as our career pathway teachers,” said Marlon Vernon, lead teacher of the Academy of Information Technology. “The outstanding successes of our current students and alumni in internships, college, and the workforce are a result of our rigorous real-world capstone process backed by dedicated industry partnerships in various work-based learning activities.”