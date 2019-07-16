Lawsuit claims Florida teachers are owed millions for improperly paid bonuses

Education: Raising the Bar for All Nicole Washington talks to Anitere Flores, Fedrick Ingram, Tracy Wilson Mourning and Madeline Pumariega during the Florida Priorities event at the University of Miami’s Donna E. Shalala Student Center on November 14th, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nicole Washington talks to Anitere Flores, Fedrick Ingram, Tracy Wilson Mourning and Madeline Pumariega during the Florida Priorities event at the University of Miami’s Donna E. Shalala Student Center on November 14th, 2018.

A former teacher filed a class-action lawsuit Tuesday against the state, alleging that the Florida Department of Education illegally allowed for the deduction of employer-side taxes from teacher bonuses, shorting high-performing teachers out of hundreds of dollars per check.

The suit, filed in the Second Judicial Circuit in Leon County, says the state gave districts the go-ahead to pay teachers less than the bonus amounts laid out in law for the “Best and Brightest” program, which the plaintiff’s lawyers estimate means that more than 100,000 teachers are owed between $25 million and $30 million for the past two school years.

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I think it’s pretty universally accepted ... that teachers in the state of Florida are routinely underpaid,” Chris Alianiello, the plaintiff and former Orlando elementary school teacher, said during a news conference Tuesday morning. “I want to get the money that was owed to me and I want to make sure the tens or hundreds of thousands of teachers get their fair share of what was essentially an unfair bonus.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The lawsuit was announced in Orlando at the office of Morgan & Morgan, the prominent law firm headed by millionaire political player John Morgan, with reporters listening in by phone.

But this is hardly the first time Florida’s method of rewarding teachers has been at the center of a fight.

This new case comes as an earlier class-action suit alleging discrimination in the bonus program is finally nearing its end. Florida districts are now collecting the names of all their black and Hispanic teachers who were rated “highly effective” on their evaluations but who haven’t received extra compensation.

That’s because the program required teachers to have high SAT or ACT scores from when they were students as a criteria for receiving a bonus. Loathed by teachers, not all of whom took those exams, the Legislature did away with that requirement as part of a reform of the Best and Brightest program this year. The state has set aside $15.5 million to dole out as part of the settlement to high-performing minority teachers who didn’t meet that test score perquisite, even if they hadn’t applied for the bonus.

The teacher bonus program was also a source of disagreement between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature this year, as DeSantis had asked for a $422 million increase to the program. The Legislature’s total amount for this year fell far short at around $285 million, but the governor told reporters near the end of the legislative session that he plans to revisit the issue.

“We’re in the bottom third [for teacher pay] — we’ve got to do better than that as a state,” he said.

This year’s changes to the program, contained in Senate Bill 7070, also created three tiers of bonuses: one for new teachers who are experts in certain subjects that are needed in many districts; one for those rated “effective” or “highly effective” whose school has improved a certain amount over the prior three years; and one for teachers or other staff selected by the principal who must also have high evaluation marks.

However, teachers have long said say they would prefer across-the-board salary raises, rather than bonuses that hinge on not just their individual performance, but that of the schools where they are assigned.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.