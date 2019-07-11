School grades are out. It’s another banner year for Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Carvalho launches the Superintendent’s Student Innovation Challenge With $10,000 of his winnings from the Urban Superintendent of the Year prize, Alberto Carvalho launched a competition called the Superintendent's Student Innovation Challenge. The winners in each category took home $20,000 in scholarships. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With $10,000 of his winnings from the Urban Superintendent of the Year prize, Alberto Carvalho launched a competition called the Superintendent's Student Innovation Challenge. The winners in each category took home $20,000 in scholarships.

It’s hard for a school district as vast and diverse as Miami-Dade County to achieve an A rating.

It’s even harder to keep it.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is celebrating once again as Thursday’s release of school grades from the Florida Department of Education brought good news for the school district. For the second year in a row, MDCPS is an A-rated school district.

Even more impressive: There are no F-rated schools, traditional or charter, in the school district. That marks the third year district-managed schools are clear of failing schools.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was cautious to predict sustained success, as improvement from one year to the next weighs heavily in the state’s school grading system. It’s difficult to improve and maintain an already high grade.





“Our theory of action is now proven that it’s not episodic, it’s really solid,” he told the Miami Herald. “We’re going to continue to approach the work in the same manner.”

With 99% of Miami-Dade schools receiving an A, B or C grade, the school district elevated the state’s percentage of A, B and C schools to 95%.

Only one D-rated traditional school remains in Miami-Dade County: Earlington Heights Elementary. Carvalho says that school is one point away from a C, and the school district is scrutinizing how that grade was calculated. it’s an erratic grade for the school, which received an A in 2018, a B in 2017 and an F in 2016.

Five charter schools received D grades in Miami-Dade.

Coupled with a graduation rate of almost 90% for traditional high schools, Carvalho called Thursday’s announcement of grades his proudest moment. He credited the accomplishments of teachers, leaders, students and parents, as well as support from the business community and the Miami-Dade County School Board.

“Anyone who does what we do knows it’s happened not by chance but by deliberate choice by those who embrace and embark on this work,” he said.

The Broward County school district kept its B rating. The district has one F school, Championship Academy of Distinction High School, a charter school. There are seven traditional D-rated schools and six charter schools with D grades.

Statewide, 63% of schools earned an A or B grade, and only 15 schools received an F grade. Two of the three key highlights listed in the Florida Department of Education’s release noted how charter schools performed better than traditional schools: 51% of Florida’s charter schools earned an A this year compared to 32% of traditional public schools, and 74% of charter schools earned an A or B this year, compared to 61% of traditional public schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.