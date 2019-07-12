These students are gaining valuable life lessons in financial literacy

More than 100 Miami-Dade high school students learn financial literacy skills during the Future Bankers Camp.

Local high school students who are part of their school’s Academy of Finance programs were recently selected to participate in the 12th annual Future Bankers Camp, which includes summer internships at area financial institutions in Miami-Dade.

The four-week camp enables 104 students to enhance their math, communication and financial literacy skills through hands-on experiences at one of 30 local financial institutions.

This year, participating institutions include Amerant Bank, Apollo Bank, BAC Florida, Banco Pichincha, Banco Santander, Banesco USA, Baptist Health South Florida F.C.U., BBVA Compass Bank, Capital Bank, City National Bank, Continental National Bank, FirstBank Florida, First National Bank of South Miami, Grove Bank and Trust, Helm Bank USA, International Finance Bank, JetStream Federal Credit Union, JP Morgan Chase and Co., Marquis Bank, Ocean Bank, Pacific National Bank, Popular Bank, Power Financial Credit Union, Professional Bank, Sunstate Bank, TD Bank, U.S. Century Bank and Wells Fargo Bank.

“For more than a decade our Future Bankers Camp has been successful in giving high school students a close-up view of what a career in banking could be like for them,” said Connie Laguna, president and CEO of the Center for Financial Training’s Southeastern region. “We deeply appreciate the generous partnership of the financial community, which has gone out of its way to provide guidance and mentorship.”

In addition to participating in the camp, students will receive bank teller training. Once the internship is complete, participants will receive bank teller certificates from the American Bankers Association.

He’s 2019 Big Brother of the Year

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, a nonprofit mentoring organization, recently announced Hugo Mantilla as the 2019 Big Brother of the Year during a National Awards Gala in North Carolina.





Mantilla, a member of the organization’s Miami chapter, was one of two volunteers chosen from nearly 150,000 mentors nationwide. He was also named the 2019 Florida Big Brother of the Year by the Big Brothers Big Sisters Association of Florida.

Mantilla, who works for Morgan Stanley as executive director of wealth management and institutional consulting director, joined Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami 10 years ago and became a mentor to Luis, who was just 8 years old at the time.

“We nominated Hugo as our agency representative because he embodies what we strive to do as an organization,” said Gale Nelson, CEO of Big Brother Big Sisters of Miami. “After years of monetary donations, Hugo realized that he could give so much more by creating a lasting impact in a young man’s life as a true role model and friend to Luis.”

Luis is a member of the organization’s graduate program and is a college sophomore studying finance. He plans to follow in Mantilla’s footsteps by becoming a broker.

Music students honored

Three Miami-Dade County students were recently selected as winners of the 2019 Bob Novack Music Awards, which honors students for their dedication to music in honor of former music teacher and musician Bob Novack. The students received a trophy, certificate, plaque and $200 scholarship from 1308 Productions.





Students must be nominated by their school’s music staff. This year’s winners include Esther Gonzalez from Nautilus Middle School, who was nominated by her teacher Ray Modia; and Ruth Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center students Amani Dahab and Kyle Brenner, who were nominated by music teachers Onil Rodriguez and Phil Bracken-Tripp, respectively.

Amani Dahab and Kyle Brenner from Ruth Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center were recently named winners of the 2019 Bob Novack Music Award. As winners, the students received a trophy, certificate, plaque and a $200 scholarship. From left: Amani Dahab, Onil Rodriguez, Phil Bracken-Tripp, Kyle Brenner and Paul Novack.

“The Bob Novack Awards have been part of the foundation of our entire music program for over two decades,” said Rodriguez. “We are so appreciative of the memory and legacy of Bob Novack, and the tremendous public service dedication of the Novack family.”

Esther Gonzalez of Nautilus Middle School is with her music instructor Ray Modia after being named a 2019 Bob Novack Music Award winner.

Carrollton students help Miami Learning Experience School

The Music Honor Society students from Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, in Coconut Grove, recently presented a $2,000 check to the Miami Learning Experience School after two years of working to raise money for the school. The MLE School caters to children and adults with special needs, and music students from Carrollton raised funds for the institution through pizza and snack sales, as well as fundraising events.





The events included singing at several games for the Miami Marlins and the Harlem Globetrotters.

“The dedicated teachers and staff at the Miami Learning Experience School help these inspiring students accomplish goals against all the odds,” said Kaitlin Ventura, a student at Carrollton. “Overall, it was a great experience, and I am happy that we were able to make a small difference in the lives of these wonderful people.”