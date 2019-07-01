Miami-Dade educator named director of Florida Virtual School

8/24/09-Principal Dr. Louis Algaze walks the halls that are now filled with students during the first day of school at Hialeah Gardens High School in Hialeah. CHRIS CUTRO / FOR THE MIAMI HERALD. For the Miami Herald

After reports about questionable spending and other problems, the State Board of Education on Monday began acting as trustees of the Florida Virtual School and named a longtime Miami-Dade County educator to serve as executive director.

During a conference call, the board approved hiring Louis Algaze as executive director. Among Algaze’s responsibilities will be to select an independent firm to conduct an audit of the virtual school.

The changes came after the Orlando Sentinel reported about problems at the virtual school. Lawmakers this spring passed a budget-related bill (SB 2502) that shifted control of the virtual school to the State Board of Education, replacing the previous board of trustees. That bill took effect Monday with the start of the state’s new fiscal year.