Fire breaks out in field house at Edison High where football team stored equipment

A fire broke out June 23, 2019, in Edison High’s field house, which is used to store equipment for the football team. Miami Fire Rescue

A fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the field house at Edison Senior High School where the football team stored equipment, including benches and pads, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Around 1 p.m., a Miami police officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from the weight room and an attachment that’s about 5 feet by 20 feet and used for storage. It was engulfed in flames when fire rescue workers got there, Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said.

They extinguished the fire and called in the fire investigator. No one was injured.

“There were a few pieces of athletic equipment used for the football team and other materials such as paint cans,” Carroll said. “The cause of the fire is undetermined. We did not find anything to indicate it was intentionally set. We did not find anything to say definitively what caused it.”





Even so, the team’s coach, Luther “Luke” Campbell, who was not in town Sunday, tweeted that “someone set our field house, locker room on fire.”

While heading back home from our college tours, we received word that someone set our field house, locker room on fire with all our on the field equipment in it, (Bags,Dummies, field markers, etc) we will Rise @adidasFballUS @unclelukereal1 no kids was was hurt pic.twitter.com/1WrjXzlU2e — Miami Edison Football (@edison_miami) June 23, 2019

The school’s athletic director, David Schorr, said Sunday he was in Orlando when he got word of the fire. He said he is not sure what was damaged, but he knows what was in there when they locked up the storage about two weeks ago when school ended.





He said most of the equipment, including chains, dummies, bags and benches, was only about two years old.

“These are things they need,” he said. “We will rise. We will figure it out.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire @miamiedisonsr. However, this regrettable incident destroyed some football equipment & damaged storage facility. If you have information on what sparked it, please speak up. All will be replaced. No fire can stop @MDCPS or #RedRaider pride. pic.twitter.com/7R5YS15DFg — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) June 24, 2019

Late Sunday, superintendent Alberto Carvahlo tweeted about the incident.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire @miamiedisonsr. However, this regrettable incident destroyed some football equipment & damaged storage facility. If you have information on what sparked it, please speak up. All will be replaced. No fire can stop @MDCPS or #RedRaider pride.”