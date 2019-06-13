Third-grade teacher fired after accusation she choked student in Broward, reports say

Watkins Elementary School teacher Ava Williams was fired Tuesday amid allegations she choked a student, according to reports. Ava Williams/Facebook

A teacher at Watkins Elementary in Pembroke Park was fired Tuesday amid allegations that she choked a student.

Ava Williams, a third-grade teacher at the Broward County school, was fired by the School Board following an investigation into the September incident, reports the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

She was not criminally charged in the alleged choking. She denied the accusation and plans to appeal the decision with a state judge, reports WPLG Local 10.

Williams, 55, has worked in the county’s public schools since 1998. In 2013 and 2015, she was accused of twisting a student’s ear and hitting students behind their heads, WPLG reports.