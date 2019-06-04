Three teens arrested after a group of young thugs jumps a student outside a high school

Three teens arrested after Coral Springs High group attack Three teenagers were arrested on strong arm robbery charges after several teens attacked a single student outside Coral Springs High last Wednesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Three teenagers were arrested on strong arm robbery charges after several teens attacked a single student outside Coral Springs High last Wednesday.

Three teenagers were arrested on strong-arm robbery charges after several teens attacked a student outside Coral Springs High last Wednesday, cops said.

The attack, which happened at 2:54 p.m., was caught on video that was released by Coral Springs police. In all the kicking and punching of the boy on the ground, police say the boys jumping the student found time to take property off of him. Thus, the strong-arm robbery charges.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Coral Springs police say they’re looking to identify some others in the video to talk to them for information not necessarily for arrest.

Neither those arrested nor the victim, all minors, were identified.