‘Common sense prevailed.’ Miami Dade College keeps minimum requirements for president

Eduardo J. Padrón celebrates the renaming of Southwest 6th Street and of the InterAmerican Campus Miami Dade College President Eduardo J. Padron speaks during the ceremony to rename InterAmerican Campus the Eduardo J. Padron Campus in Little Havana on Friday, May 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dade College President Eduardo J. Padron speaks during the ceremony to rename InterAmerican Campus the Eduardo J. Padron Campus in Little Havana on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Candidates with anything less than a doctoral degree or “terminal” degree interested in leading the nation’s largest institution of higher education need not apply.

After Miami Dade College’s faculty union raised alarms that political forces could be changing the rules three months into the selection process to favor a specific candidate, the Miami Dade College Board of Trustees on Thursday voted to keep already established minimum requirements to find the successor to Eduardo J. Padrón, who will step down in August.

Those standards require that the next college president hold at least a terminal degree — the highest degree in their field — and have a minimum six years of academic experience.

Michael Bileca and Anay Abraham, trustees recently appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, proposed allowing candidates with master’s degrees to apply in an effort to create a more diverse applicant pool. That proposal failed in a 4-3 vote.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Thursday’s special meeting, held hours before the presidential search committee’s scheduled 3:30 p.m. meeting, was called after trustees met last week to discuss eliminating the prerequisites put in place by the prior board of trustees. DeSantis recently appointed four trustees on a board of seven.

Mark Richard, the retired head of the United Faculty of Miami Dade College, called out the board for politicizing the search in a letter penned to trustees on Friday. Tenured and adjunct faculty packed the conference room Thursday morning.

“The integrity of the entire selection process is at risk,” he wrote. “Respectfully, the Board of Trustees needs to push back on those who might seek to capture the presidency as political spoils.”

Bernie Navarro, chairman of the board of trustees and the presidential selection committee, opened the meeting assuring those gathered that the board was interested in finding the best candidate to lead the college.

“I speak for the whole board in saying that everybody here wants the best, the brightest for our students, our institution,” he said.

Navarro has long held that candidates with a “terminal” degree, like a medical doctorate or a juris doctorate, would be eligible for the job. Selection committee members warned that academic deans are required to have doctorates. Committee member and former state attorney Bob Martinez quipped in a past meeting that he never had to write a thesis in law school.





Navarro then gave the floor to Richard, who pleaded with the board to vote down striking the prerequisites.

“You are not doing the governor’s political work here, because the political work stops when you cross Second Avenue,” he said, the audience cheering behind him. “We will not allow a new president to come in who doesn’t meet the legacy of Padrón.”

That set off new trustee Marcell Felipe, who doubled down on removing the requirement of having six years of experience in academia.

“You just said, if we don’t vote the way you think, we are unethical people,” Felipe said. “That is the problem with American academia. It’s become a hotbed of censorship.”

The crowd jeered against him. “What you’re saying is we don’t want anyone who doesn’t come from our culture, from our background,” Felipe said.

Kim Morrisson, senior managing director of Diversified Search, which is being paid up to $150,000 to research and find candidates, warned that any hint of a politicized process could ward off potential candidates. There are six “active” candidates being seriously considered out of 40 applicants, mostly all from academic settings.





“If their perception is that this has become a very politicized process, then we run some risks and we are aware of that and we are trying to calm those waters as well,” she said.

After Abraham said Santa Fe College in Gainesville had less stringent requirements when it recently selected a new president, Bileca made the case for eliminating the requirements.

“The odds are it’s going to be an academic. The odds are it’s going to be a doctorate,” Bileca said. ”The decision is still within the search committee and in our hands.”

“Really, we’re limiting to a Ph.D, doctorate or lawyer,” he added. “It’s creating an opportunity for people to apply who might not fit this narrow thing. The more I think is better because it’s creating a diversified candidate set.”

Trustee Carlos Migoya said he was “troubled” with allowing a candidate with a master’s degree to apply. Vice Chair Jose Fuentes said the process should play out as is.





“I’d like to keep the process for now,” Fuentes said. “Right now, I don’t see the urgency for that change.”

Navarro, Migoya, Fuentes and Benjamin Leon, who kept quiet during the meeting, voted against changing the minimum requirements. Abraham, Bileca and Felipe voted in favor of changing them.

Navarro said he couldn’t support the motion as the committee is midway in the selection process.

“From day one, there has to be a transparent process,” he said after the meeting. “But if applicants feel it’s half-baked or half-cooked, it’s not going to be a good applicant pool.”

‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” he added. He described the meeting’s lively discussion as “a healthy debate where cooler heads prevailed.”

Richard said the board’s vote was an affirmation that the process will move forward in the best interests of the college and its mission. But concerns still linger.

“There was an attempt to take out expertise in higher education from the process,” he said. “We choose to continue to believe they will do the right thing for the community.”

Padrón, who was present but never spoke during the meeting, told the Miami Herald after that “reason prevailed.”

“I feel ... common sense prevailed at the end and that speaks well of this group,” he said. “I feel the consensus was, let’s let the process work.”