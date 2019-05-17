Marine Corps honors Gulliver student for her academics, community service

Mekayla Frazier is the first Gulliver Preparatory School student to be honored by The Semper Fidelis All-American Program. She earned the 2019 All-American Award and was selected as the 2019 MaxPreps Semper Fidelis Athlete of the Month.

The Semper Fidelis All-American Program, part of the U.S. Marine Corps, honors students who have overcome a significant challenge or “life battle” and have a determination to succeed.

At age 6, Mekayla contracted bacterial pneumonia with a pleural effusion, which caused her to become septic, experience kidney failure, and spend almost seven weeks in Baptist Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. To pay back, Mekayla donates toys to the hospital’s playroom for children battling life-threatening illnesses.

In addition to her community service, Mekayla has maintained a 4.2 GPA and is a member of several honor societies, including National, National English and Chinese, and Rho Kappa Science.

She has earned six varsity softball letters, is captain of the softball team, and is a Miami Herald First Team All-State and All-County athlete. For soccer, Mekayla has earned five varsity letters and has been the Lady Raiders’ captain since 2018.

As the first student at her school to receive this honor, Mekayla will represent Gulliver at the four-day Battles Won Academy in Washington in July. She will participate in daily workouts, visit the Marine Corps base in Quantico and receive a tour of the U.S. Capitol.

Palmer Trinity School

Palmer Trinity School and the school’s Model United Nations Club recently hosted the second annual Miami Model United Nations Conference.

This year’s conference theme was Building Multilateral Connections, and about 60 delegates from fellow Model United Nations Clubs, including St. Thomas Aquinas High School and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, participated in the debate. The conference was also divided into three committees based on discussion topics, which included the Venezuelan crisis, human trafficking and the future of Palestine.

“Congratulations to all the participants and many thanks to all the advisers and support staff who made this conference a reality,” said Manjula Salomon, history associate head for academic affairs. “Palmer Trinity School truly prepares our students to be global citizens.”

A healthy partnership

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has partnered with Healthy Schools, an organization that offers free vaccinations for tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough — which are required by law before a child enters seventh grade.

Nurses from Healthy Schools will set up clinics at K-8 centers and middle schools now through May 31.

Parents must sign the consent form, which was sent home with all Miami-Dade sixth-graders, for their child to receive the vaccinations.

For information or a copy of the consent form, visit www.dadeschools.net.