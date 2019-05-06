Three injured, at least one by stabbing, in incident at Felix Varela High School

BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

At least one person was stabbed Monday at Felix Varela High School, according to Miami-Dade police.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said on social media that three people were injured.

Carvalho also said the incident occurred after dismissal from the school at 15255 SW 96th St. in West Kendall.

There was an incident this afternoon following dismissal outside @FelixVarelaHS. We have reports of three injuries. @MDSPD immediately responded and secured the scene. Investigation is ongoing. We are monitoring. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 6, 2019

It wasn’t immediately clear how many students were involved.

Miami-Dade police said the incident happened on school grounds, thus putting the investigation in the hands of Miami-Dade County Public Schools police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.