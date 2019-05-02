Nautilus Middle School golf team named runner up in county tournament

Nautilus Middle School’s golf team competed in Miami-Dade County’s Golf Championship and was named Runner Ups after defeating 12 local golf teams. Team members, pictured from left to right, are Aaron Elliott, Drew Tobin, Coach Eric Marshall, Rahul Bhatia, Harrison Delisle, Jacob Gaynor, and Alyssa Rodriguez.

Nautilus Middle School’s golf team was named Runner Up after competing in Miami-Dade County’s Golf Championship at the Palmetto Golf Course.

The team defeated 12 local golf teams. In the individual competition, Harrison Delisle placed fourth, and Rahul Bhatia placed 10th after competing against 42 golfers. In addition to Harrison and Rahul, the award-winning middle school team includes Alyssa Rodriguez, Jacob Gaynor, Drew Tobin, and Aaron Elliott.

Braddock seniors earns top award

The Iota Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity recently awarded Diego Batista, a senior at G. Holmes Braddock High, with the Christopher Stevenson Scholarship for his academic excellence, leadership and community service. Batista boasts a 5.4 GPA, has been inducted into several honor societies and volunteers with the American Cancer Society.

This fall, he will attend the University of Florida to pursue a degree in chemical engineering in hopes of becoming a pharmaceutical scientist.

Members of the Iota Pi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity awarded Diego Batista, a senior at G. Holmes Braddock Senior High, with the Christopher Stevenson Scholarship. Pictured above, from left to right, are Glynell Bradley, Diego Batista, Leslie Elus and Chris Stevenson at Braddock during the award presentation.

Future global leaders

Katherine Almendarez and Dianelis Lopez, alumnae of the School for Advanced Studies, were admitted to the Future Global Leaders Fellowship Class of 2022, a fellowship for first-generation college students. Each year, 20 students from across the globe are selected to participate in the three-year-long Future Global Leaders Fellowship.

Students are groomed for their lifelong membership to the Fortis Society, a private, merit-based network of young leaders. Fellows are chosen based on their ambition to make a positive difference in the world, intelligence, leadership and personal strength.

Katherine, a student at Florida International University, and Dianelis, a student at Harvard University, have committed to servicing their communities.

Award for Cutler Bay High

Magnet Schools of America recently recognized Cutler Bay High as a Magnet School of Distinction during the 37th National Conference on Magnet Schools, held in Baltimore.

Magnet Schools of America recognized Cutler Bay High School as a Magnet School of Distinction during the 37th National Conference on Magnet Schools. Principal Lucas De La Torre accepted the merit award plaque on behalf of the school.

To receive a national merit award, MSA member schools are judged on their ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide specialized curriculum and use community partnerships to enhance the school’s program.





“National merit awards are presented annually and are only given to the most prominent schools in the country,” said MSA Executive Director, Todd Mann. “These extraordinary schools have been through a rigorous review process…and embody the best in public education.”

Principal Lucas De La Torre accepted the merit award at the national conference.

Your child could win $1,000

OneUnited Bank is accepting applications for its ninth annual I Got Bank! Financial Literacy Contest, in which 10 students, ages 8 – 12, can win a $1,000 savings account.

The contest requires students to read a financial literacy book of their choice and write either a 250-word essay or create an art project showing how they will apply what they read to their daily lives.

Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 29 and winners will be announced by Aug. 31. For information, visit www.oneunited.com/book.