Here are the top principal and assistant principal at Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Miguel Veloso, principal of Miami Springs Adult Education Center, was honored as Principal of the Year by Miami-Dade County Public Schools on April 11, 2019. Veloso, 49, has worked in the school district since 1995.
The top administrators in Miami-Dade County Public Schools were recognized Thursday night at the annual Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year awards ceremony.

Miguel Veloso, the principal of Miami Springs Adult Education Center, took home the top honor of Principal of the Year. Veloso, 49, has worked in the school district since 1995. He received a $2,000 cash prize, a three-year lease on a car sponsored by Toyota of North Miami, a signature ring from Herff Jones and a special gift basket valued at more than $1,500.

Carol City Senior High assistant principal Rhonda Gaines won assistant principal of the year. Gaines, 39, began her career in the district in 2003. She took home a $1,500 cash prize, a signature ring from Herff Jones, a 75-inch TV from Toyota of North Miami and a special gift basket worth $1,000.

Each winner was selected out of a group of four finalists. The event, hosted at the DoubleTree by Hilton near Miami International Airport, is sponsored annually by the Dade Association of School Administrators.

