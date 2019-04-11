She won Girl Scouts’ top honor for teaching students how to drive right on the roads

Regina Gallardo, a senior at the School for Advanced Studies, recently won the Gold Award, the highest recognition from the Girls Scouts, for developing a program that educates students and residents on the rules of the road. Regina, who is an 18-year-old native of Mexico City, moved to Miami in 2012 and noticed early on that many international residents were not aware of the traffic rules.
As a native of Doral and member of Girl Scouts Troop 552, she worked closely with the Doral Police Department and the Doral City Council to create her traffic rules awareness program, which includes a series of comic books that are being used in classrooms throughout Doral.
In addition to winning the Gold Award, Regina was nominated for a Silver Knight Award, which honors high school students for their academic excellence and community service activities.
Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart
Cecilia de la Guardia, a senior at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, was one of 10 students selected to participate in Duke University’s University Scholars Program, which awards full-tuition scholarships and stipends to students at the undergraduate, graduate and professional school levels that are interested in original research, collaborative thinking and innovative scholarship.
Founded in 1998, the University Scholars Program was started with a gift from the William H. Gates Foundation to help students interested in exploring new scholastic horizons. Cecilia will attend seminars hosted by undergraduate faculty, scholars, scientists, and artists, participate in a mentorship program,and attend cultural programming events on campus.
Gulliver Preparatory School
Gulliver Preparatory School teamed up with Special Olympics Florida to host the 10th annual Sponsor an Athlete 5K Run/Walk, raising $65,000 to help support more than 7,000 special-needs athletes in Miami-Dade County.
About 500 people participated in the charitable event, which featured family-friendly activities and live entertainment. Hosted by Kelly Blanco, entertainment and traffic reporter for NBC 6 Miami, the race began at the school with the finish line at the Sean Taylor Memorial Field, where runners enjoyed live music, food trucks, face painting, and arts and crafts after the race.
“Special Olympics Florida is such a valued community partner for all of us,’’ said Head of School Frank Steel.. So much of what they stand for as an organization represents the values Gulliver seeks to instill in our students, including respect, inclusivity and a strong sense of character.”
