Parents of 5 kids killed in Parkland mass shooting file first of 20 negligence lawsuits

Parents of five students killed in the 2018 mass murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have filed suit, alleging negligence by the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the Broward County School Board, Henderson Behavorial Health, and “willful and wanton negligence” against former school resource officer Scot Peterson and campus monitor Andrew Medina.

Another 15 lawsuits will follow, the law firms announced.

The first five suits were filed by the parents of students Alyssa Alhadeff, Samantha Fuentes, Samantha Grady, Kyle Laman, and Samantha Mayor, five of the 14 students and three adults murdered in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting.

The suits say the School Board should have known how dangerous confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz was, and failed in 14 different ways to prepare accordingly.

BSO is accused of negligence because, the suit argues, deputies didn’t follow school active-shooter policy, which the suit says states “the officers’ first priority is to stop the killing. Officers must go directly to the sounds of the gunfire and attempt to neutralize the attacker.”

The individual officer blamed for much of that inaction, both by then-Broward Sheriff Scott Israel last year and the lawsuit, is Peterson.

Peterson is accused of negligence for “not immediately entering or attempting to enter the high school for the purpose of locating and neutralizing Nikolas Cruz” as well as ordering “via radio transmission a lockdown of the school which precluded students from leaving (while he failed to enter as required by procedure), while almost simultaneously, ordering other responding officers to not even approach the site of the shooting, much less enter as established BSO policy required, thus prolonging the killing spree that continued inside.”

Medina is accused of negligence because, though he saw Cruz on campus, radioed security guard to “be careful” of Cruz and heard shots, the suit says he set the table for the tragedy when he “breached his duty” and “willfully disregarded” school policies.”

“Medina did not follow one of the longstanding requirements upon which students, faculty and staff are trained to call a “Code Red” when there is suspicious activity, including hearing gun-shots fired,” the suit says. “Medina owed a duty to all the students, faculty, and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas...to monitor the campus for dangerous and unusual activity, to alert the appropriate authorities when a dangerous or unusual activity occurs, and to call a “Code Red” alarm when appropriate.”

Henderson treated Cruz as a behavioral healthcare patient in several programs since 2009. The suit claims Henderson should have warned the school board and the Douglas High community that Cruz was a danger and is partially at fault for Cruz being “improperly transferred to MSDHS — a school that he could not handle and for which he was not suitable.”

Also, the suit claims, “Throughout Henderson’s provision of behavioral health services to Cruz, Henderson failed to effectively treat Cruz for depression and, in fact, provided treatment to Cruz which exacerbated and fueled his depression” which fueled violent actions, such as the mass shooting.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.