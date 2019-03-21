Former Miami teacher arrested again after two more students say he raped them

A former Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher already on house arrest on charges of sexually battering two female middle school students was arrested again Wednesday after two more students came forward claiming he raped them.
Wendell Alfredo “Kimo” Nibbs, a 53-year-old former physical education teacher at Brownsville Middle, was arrested Wednesday after two more middle school students came forward. According to an arrest affidavit, both girls say Nibbs raped them on multiple occasions in his classroom and in the girls’ locker room at school. One girl says Nibbs may be the father of her child.
Nibbs was first arrested Nov. 30, 2017 on two charges of sexual battery against a minor in familial custody. He resigned from the school district that same day for a “personal reason.”
He has been on house arrest since then. His criminal trial is scheduled to begin in June. Two of Nibbs’ former students have sued the school district in federal court for violating their civil rights and negligence.
The Miami Herald has reached out to Nibbs’ laywer, David Peckins, for comment, as well as the Miami-Dade County school district.
