Miami Country Day student named a Coca-Cola Scholar

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation awarded Isabella Pedraza of Miami Country Day School with a $20,000 scholarship for her academic excellence, leadership skills, and community service.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Out of more than 95,000 applications, Isabella was selected as one of 150 students to join the 31st Class of Coca-Cola Scholars. In addition to receiving a scholarship, she will win a trip to Atlanta for Coca-Cola Scholars Weekend, April 4 – 7, where she will participate in a leadership development program.
“We believe that identifying these young leaders throughout the country and encouraging their passion for serving others not only empowers the students but also lifts those around them,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the foundation. “The Coca-Cola system is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve, and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation is proud to be a part of that commitment.”
C-Span StudentCam winners
Students from several Miami-Dade County schools were named winners in C-SPAN’s national 2019 StudentCam Competition. The competition asks middle and high school students to produce short documentaries about a national topic based on a theme; this year, the theme was ‘What does it mean to be an American?’
Students had to choose a constitutional right, national characteristic or event and explain how it defines the American experience. With almost 3,000 submissions from across the U.S., local students swept the competition and won cash prizes for their documentaries. Dahlia Harris, Neena Deosaran, and Ceci Richardson from South Miami Middle won third place and a $750 prize for their documentary about gun violence. Bianca Vucetich, Javier Pujols, and Aimet Ruiz from iPrep Academy earned an honorable mention and $250 for their documentary about immigration. Daniel Gonzalez III, Michelle Mairena, and Khimmoy Hudson from Miami Lakes Educational Center also earned an honorable mention and $250 for their documentary highlighting issues across the globe.
Miami-Dade Public Schools
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho recently launched a student innovation challenge, which aims to encourage high school juniors and seniors to develop solutions to large-scale issues facing society today. Students can choose an environmental, health or social issue for their project and must be in a two-person team.
The competition includes two rounds, the first is a 15- to 20-page proposal featuring the issue and solution, and the second includes a three-minute elevator pitch. The winning team members will each receive a $5,000 scholarship. The deadline for submissions is April 3. Finalists will be notified on May 3 and winners will be selected on May 15 following pitch day.
The competition starts at 11 a.m. on May 14 at iPrep Academy, 1500 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami. For information or to apply, visit http://challenge.dadeschools.net
Miami Gardens spring break band camp
The City of Miami Gardens is accepting applications for the “305” Community Band Spring Camp 2019. Directed by Richard Beckford III, artistic director at Miami Carol City High School, the camp will include 100 high school students and conclude with two, free public performances. Sessions will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 25 – 29, at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW. 199 St., in Miami Gardens.
To participate, students must have a recommendation from their band director. For information or to apply, call Miami Gardens Parks and Recreation at 786-279-1222 or visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/miamigardens.
Comments