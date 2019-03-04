Education

One year after the bridge collapse, FIU will have a moment of silence for those killed

By David J. Neal

March 04, 2019 11:44 AM

Exactly one year to the minute after the pedestrian bridge collapse tragedy that killed six people, FIU will hold a moment of silence as part of a ceremony on its main campus, the school announced Monday.

At 1:30 p.m. March 15, all FIU students, faculty and staff will be asked to join Sweetater Mayor Orlando Lopez and Deacon Ralph Gazituia from nearby St. John Neumann Catholic Church at the Betty Chapman Plaza on the Mitch Maidique Campus.

The moment of silence will be at 1:47 p.m.

The Graham Center bells will ring six times, once each for Navaro Brown, 37; Brandon Brownfield, 39; Alexa Duran, 18; Rolando Fraga Hernandez, 60; and longtime partners Alberto Arias, 53 and Osvaldo Gonzalez, 57.

They died when the bridge under construction connecting FIU’s campus to housing in Sweetwater collapsed onto Southwest Eighth Street at 1:47 p.m. March 15, 2018. Contractor MCM filed for Chapter 11 bankrupcy last week.

