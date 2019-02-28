Doral Academy students place second overall in math competition

Doral Academy Preparatory School placed second overall at the Golden Gate Region 5 Mu Alpha Theta Math Competition in Naples. Student-teams also placed in the top five across all categories and students placed in the top 15 for individual competitions.
For the team competitions, students placed first in Algebra 1; second in Geometry Middle School, Algebra 2 High School, Precalculus, Calculus, and Statistics; third in Algebra 2 in Middle School; and fourth in Geometry High School.
For the individual Algebra 1 competitions, Gustavo Diaz placed first, Sean Fernandez de Pina placed second, Jayleen Perez placed third, David Amado placed fourth, Ryan Ricci placed seventh, Orlando Estevez placed tenth, Risha Gupta placed 12th, and Catalina Caycedo placed 14th. In the individual Geometry Middle School competition, Natalie Chung placed eighth, Pranjali Awasthi placed 10th, Sajal Sabat placed 12th, Nicholas Ordonez placed 13th, Aarush Chaubey placed 14th, Vaishnavi Kappagantula placed 15th, and Maria Gonzalez placed fifth in the high school division.
In the Algebra 2 Middle School competition, Tony Wong placed fifth, Christian Villa placed 11th, and Frank Gomez placed 15th. In the Algebra 2 High School competition, Kevin Rodriguez placed seventh, Samantha Cerone placed tenth, and Amy Alvarez placed 13th. In PreCalculus, Tae Lee placed eighth. In the Calculus competition, Anirudh Rahul placed first, Tomas Alvarez placed sixth, Diana Bishop placed eighth, Allan Dolago placed 13th, and Ian Formica placed 15th. In the Statistics competition, Juan Gutierrez placed second, Kayla Suarez placed sixth, Logan Fontirroche placed ninth, and Maria Pelayo placed 15th.
Florida International University
The United States Health Resources and Services Administration awarded a $1.5 million grant to Florida International University’s Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing & Health Services to launch the Regionally Underserved Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program to increase the number of sexual assault nurse examiners in Florida.
Through a partnership between FIU’s College of Nursing and Health Services, the Global Forensic and Justice Center, and rural health clinics and hospitals in Florida, students will be recruited and trained to become licensed registered nurses and certified advanced practice registered nurses. Once certified, nurses will conduct medical examinations and provide mental and physical care to sexual assault survivors at clinics across Florida, including the city of Sweetwater in Miami-Dade.
Tami Thomas, associate dean of research for the College of Nursing and Health Services, will spearhead the program.
Hebrew Academy (RASG) Middle School
The Hebrew Academy (RASG) Middle School students recently participated in their school’s Minimester Week, which aims to give students real-life experiences outside of the classroom.
Students were able to choose a course from several categories, including art, history, STEM, fitness, animals or medicine, and explore careers during the week-long program. Experiences included guided tours through the Wynwood Arts District; and field trips to Zoo Miami, the Dolphin Research Center, the Everglades, local doctor’s offices and a local Pilates studio.
Girls Who Code
Girls Who Code is now accepting applications for its free Summer Immersion Program, June 17 to Aug. 2, for girls in grades 10 and 11 who are interested in learning computer science skills and preparing for a technology career.
Participating students will meet female role models with established careers in tech, attend workshops and field trips, and learn to code through hands-on projects in an all-female environment. At the end of the program, students will create a final project using their new coding skills o solve a real-world problem of their choice.
Applicants are not required to be members of Girls Who Code or have prior experience in computer science. Students will receive free lunch every day and summer stipends, between $300 to $1,400, to cover living expenses. The program will take place at Miami Dade College, 300 NE Second Ave., in Miami, and 700 NW First Ave., in Miami. The deadline to apply is March 15.
For information or to apply, visit girlswhocodesm.smapply.io.
