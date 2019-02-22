Lockdown lifted after 12-year-old student brought BB gun to Dillard High, police say

Dillard High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning following reports of a “potential weapon” on campus. The lockdown has now been lifted.
Fort Lauderdale Police spokeswoman Casey Liening said a 12-year-old middle school student with a BB gun was detained at the school, located at 2501 NW 11th St. in Fort Lauderdale. There were no injuries and normal school operations resumed.
Broward County school district spokeswoman Nadine Drew said the school was placed on lockdown around 9 a.m.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments