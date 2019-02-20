Westminster Christian students win Miami-Dade History Fair awards

Westminster Christian School high school students recently won several awards after competing in the Miami-Dade County History Fair at HistoryMiami Museum. This is the fourth consecutive year that the school’s history team has been honored for their research projects.
Led by history teacher and program sponsor Wayne Williams, students earned first-, second- and third-place awards across all categories. First-place winners included Max Maduro for Individual Performance; Julia Brown, Kylie Donovan and Lindsey Burroughs for Group Performance; and Patricia Volpatti and Sophia Urdanetta for Group Website. The second-place winners were Gianna Cappelleti, Makena Hagan, Delano Cicconi and Katerina Ortiz for Group Documentary and BJ Garrido for Individual Exhibit. The third-place winners included Josh Hernandez for Individual Documentary; Andres Duran for Individual Exhibit and Xihan Zhao, Sydney Wright and Sloan Coal for Group Exhibit.
“Westminster Christian School was once again the only school with so many first and second place winners at the Miami Dade County History Fair,” Williams said. “Every year, this program continues to grow and produce more winning history scholars than any other school, public or private, in Miami.”
Dow Jones News Fund
The Dow Jones News Fund recently announced the winners of its 2018 Summer Journalism Workshops Scholarship Competition, which recognized the best work from students that participated in several summer high school journalism workshops focused on health and wellness.
Funded by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which aims to improve the health and health care of Americans through grants, students were nominated by directors and submitted essays about pursuing journalism in college and their career plans. Overall, the Dow Jones News Fund awarded $9,000 to students.
Local winners attended the James Ansin/Peace Sullivan High School Journalism and New Media Workshop at the University of Miami with directors Samuel Terilli and Fred Blevens. Mariam Vela won a $3,000 scholarship for Best Overall Health Reporting and Best Data Journalism after submitting her article and an interactive map about the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases among senior citizens in South Florida. Nyah Hardmon won a $1,500 scholarship for Best Reporting after submitting an article about a mental health peer education program in Miami-Dade Schools. Finally, Carolina Niebla also won a $1,500 scholarship and Best Videography for her reporting on underage usage of Juul e-cigarettes.
Miami Dade College
Miami Dade College recently partnered with Tesla to offer a certificate training program called the Tesla Start Student Automotive Technician Program. The leading electric car designer and manufacturing company will train students at a new facility at the school’s west campus in Doral.
Starting this fall, the 12-week accelerated program will pay students as they train to become service technicians at Tesla Service Centers in Miami. Tesla will provide vehicles, equipment, an instructor, tools, and curriculum for the hands-on program. After completing the program, students have the opportunity to become full-time Tesla employees.
“I’m very proud that MDC was chosen to offer this one-of-a-kind program in the Southeast,” MDC President Eduardo Padrón said. “This will expand opportunities for many students in the emerging electric vehicle industry, and I am certain this initiative will have a positive impact on our community which is the perfect place for it.”
For information about the Tesla Start program, visit www.mdc.edu/tesla or email tesla@mdc.edu.
2019 Dunkin’ Florida Scholarship Program
The 2019 Dunkin’ Florida Scholarship Program is now open to Miami-Dade County high school seniors. The program will award a total of $38,000 this year to local students who plan to attend an accredited two- or four-year college.
Through a partnership with Scholarship America, one of the largest designers and managers of education support programs, Dunkin’ will award 38 high school seniors with a $1,000 scholarship for use throughout the 2019-20 academic year. Winners will be selected based on their leadership skills, community service, honors, work experience, their statement of goals and aspirations, personal or family circumstances, recommendation letter and their GPA, which must be at least a 3.5.
The deadline to apply is May 1. For information or to apply, visit www.scholarsapply.org/ddonuts-fl.
