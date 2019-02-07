Westminster Christian seniors nominated for Silver Knights

Several Westminster Christian School seniors were named nominees for the Miami Herald’s prestigious Silver Knight Award in several categories, including Journalism, Science, English, Business and Drama.
For about six decades, the Silver Knight program has recognized teens in Miami-Dade and Broward that have gone the extra mile in their classroom and community. Winners are awarded during a black-tie ceremony and win $2,000 while honorable mentions receive $500.
This year’s nominees from Westminster include Arielle Fedee in Science, Elisabeth Campbell in Journalism, Kelsey Mira in English, Hailey Mira in Athletics, Valentina Riveros in Social Studies, Amanda Maier in Music and Dance, Carolina Gonzalez in General Scholarship, Gabriela Hernandez in Drama, and Sabrina Campos-Noguera in Business.
Richmond-Perrine Giants Varsity Dance Team
The Miami-Dade County Commission recently recognized the Richmond-Perrine Giants Varsity Dance Team for winning the 2018 Southeast Division of the Greater Miami Pop Warner Nationals Cheer and Dance Competition.
The competition featured more than 100 dance teams from across the nation, and the team won Best Varsity Theme Composition with a score of 39.96. The team is led by Head Coach Michelle Fletcher; assistant coaches Randa Porter, Latrece Times, Shantell Perry; and Owner of ICTalent Dance Studio Lateshia McFarland.
School for Advanced Studies
Sasha Farid of the School for Advanced Studies in Homestead recently joined forces with the city’s Vice Mayor Jon Burgess, Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough and the Mayor’s Youth Council to host food and supply drive for federal workers in need due to the recent partial government shutdown.
Under Sasha’s leadership, the team announced the event via social media and distributed the supplies at City Hall.
Project Yellow Light
Apparent Insurance is partnering with Project Yellow Light, an annual scholarship competition, to raise awareness and encourage safe driving habits. The competition includes content submitted by high school juniors, seniors and college students that aims to motivate their peers to drive distraction free.
“We are thrilled to partner with Apparent Insurance,” said Julie Garner, founder of Project Yellow Light. “Apparent’s mission aligns perfectly with our cause and will help amplify our shared message to keep our youngest drivers safe and to combat distracted driving.”
The competition includes a billboard, video and radio category and winners receive scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, and the chance to have their stories distributed to about 1,600 TV stations, across the Clear Channel Outdoor’s network of digital billboards, or aired on iHeart Radio’s national network of radio stations.
The deadline for billboard submissions is March 1; video and radio submissions are due April 1. For information, visit www.ProjectYellowLight.com.
