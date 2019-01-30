Scheck Hillel Community School STEAM Club receives two grants

Scheck Hillel Community School’s Girls Building STEAM Club received two grants for a program they developed called Designing the Future: Using Fashion to Address Ecological Needs.
Led by seventh-grade students Ellie Esquenazi, Eva Gelb, Zohara Schrager, Jessica Waxenghiser and lab instructor Nancy Penchev, the program will pair Lower School students with Upper School mentors to investigate ecological issues in South Florida. Then, teams will design clothing to raise awareness and aim to find solutions.
The program received grants from the Impact Women’s Initiative of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and The Technology, Education, Research and Redesign Alliance. The first grant will support the program’s faculty, a project exhibit and an opportunity for students to present their program at the International Society for Technology in Education conference in Philadelphia and the Future of Education Technology Conference in Orlando. The second grant will provide technology and equipment for fashion design, robotics, art, and jewelry production.
“Designing the Future epitomizes Scheck Hillel’s commitment to empowering our students to maximize achievement, explore passions and foster identity,” said Vanessa Donaher, Head of School. “We are grateful to the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, TERRA and faculty advisor Nancy Penchev for bringing our students’ innovative spark of an idea to life.”
The program will officially launch this month and will include a showcase of research and fashion products. After the showcase, students will auction the items and proceeds will go to the Kulanu Scholarship Fund and the Girls Building STEAM Club.
St. Agnes Academy
The Independent Schools of South Florida recently recognized select students from St. Agnes Academy in Key Biscayne for their leadership skills at school and in the community, and their academic achievements.
Santiago Perez-Loperena, Andrea Montaner and Nicolas Nadal were named 2019 ISSF Star Students. They will be honored at a luncheon in early April for their accomplishments.
Miami Beach High School
Several students from Miami Beach High School were named winners in the 2019 Scholastic Art Awards Competition, held at the Rubell Family Collection in Wynwood.
The winners included Jonathan Tamen, Oliver Zel and Bryan Lainez. Jonathan won the Gold Key in Film for his documentary, “The Silent Hero.” Oliver Zel won both a Gold Key and Honorable Mention in Photography for his pieces called “Indignity and Original Sin.” Bryan won an Honorable Mention in Drawing and Illustration for his piece, “Me.”
As Gold Key winners, Jonathan and Oliver will compete in the national competition. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho of Miami-Dade County Public Schools distributed the awards during a reception at the gallery.
Miami-Dade Public Schools
Carvalho is teaming up with the Foundation for New Education Initiatives to host the fourth annual Superintendent’s 5K Challenge at 7 a.m. April 13 in the Museum Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami.
The foundation will donate a percentage of proceeds to participating schools, depending on the number of volunteers each school registers. The race will start at 7:30 a.m. and is open to the community. The deadline to register is April 5.
To register, visit bit.ly/2WucmCZ.
