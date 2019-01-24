Students put drone and coding skills to the test

South Florida seventh graders from Hialeah Gardens, South Miami and Henry Mack middle schools on Wednesday visited the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts for the second season of Kitty Hawk, a STEAM-focused (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) program that is part curriculum and part performance. Kitty Hawk is a part of the center’s learning through the arts initiative.
“For the last several weeks, a select group of students made up of young Latino, African-American and female teens have participated in workshops, activities and enriching aviation-centric field trips designed to inspire them to pursue STEM-related career paths such as engineering, computer science, and aviation,” according to an Arsht Center news release. “The students have also worked side by side with Boeing and Airbus/ATR Americas engineers to code drones to operate on their own without manual control.”
