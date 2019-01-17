Education

Pepper spray in a backpack sends fire-rescue to Braddock High

By David J. Neal

January 17, 2019 03:43 PM

Pepper spray in a backpack turned into a classroom problem at G. Holmes Braddock High School Thursday morning, according to Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Schools spokeswoman Jaquelyn Calzadilla said via email that the pepper spray “accidentally discharged while still in the backpack” and the pepper spray got into one classroom’s air.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it treated 25 people at the West Kendall school. Nobody had to go to a hospital.

Calzadilla said the student who brought the pepper spray violated school policy and would be disciplined.

