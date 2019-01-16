Kiwanis partners with barbershop to encourage kids to read

The Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club recently partnered with Just Right Christian Barbershop and Read to Learn Books for Free, a program funded by The Children’s Trust, to launch a new literacy program called Read & Cut 1, 2, 3.
The program was created to encourage inner-city children to improve their reading skills. When children enter the Just Right Christian Barbershop in Overtown, they can choose a book of their choice from the barbershop’s bookshelf and, when they read the book aloud while getting a haircut, receive a 20 percent discount and the book for free.
“Our club has been reading with inner-city kids for 20 years on the first Wednesday of each month, and while test scores show we have made a positive impact, we were looking for a way to expand our program further in the community,” said Lew Matusow, a Kiwanis club board member. “This program does just that by putting books into the hands of kids and encouraging them to read outside of school.”
In addition to the reading program, the 68-year-old club has an in-school reading program that targets second-graders. The End of Year Exam provides funding for summer swim lessons, etiquette training, and field trips to Everglades National Park and South Florida museums.
For information about the club or to get involved with community service projects, call 305-814-2225.
Ransom Everglades School
Ransom Everglades School’s high school jazz band will compete in Berklee College of Music’s 51st High School Jazz Festival, which features more than 200 bands from across the globe, on Jan. 26 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.
The competition includes a full day of clinics, jam sessions, concerts and a tour of Berklee College of Music. Students will have the chance to showcase their musical talent for the chance to earn a $175,000 scholarship to one of the world’s most well-known summer music programs, Aspire: Five-Week Music Performance Intensive.
The competition is open to the public at no cost and winners will be announced following the competition at 7:30 p.m. For information, visit festival.berkleejazz.org.
The National YoungArts Foundation
The National YoungArts Foundation recently announced details of this year’s local, regional programs taking place Feb. 19 to 24.
The regional programs are modeled after National YoungArts Week, which is the organization’s signature event that represents the top 10 percent of applicants in visual, literary, design and the performing arts.
This year, YoungArts Miami will include an exhibition opening at 7 p.m. and a film screening at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the YoungArts Campus, 2100 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami; a dance, theater and voice performance at 8 p.m. Feb. 23, at the Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave. in Miami Shores; and a classical music concert at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Miami Theater Center.
All events are open to the community. For information or tickets, visit www.youngarts.org.
