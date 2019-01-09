Cutler Bay High student honored for saving boaters’ lives

Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott recently honored Jett Forsythe, a senior at Cutler Bay High School, with a proclamation for his local acts of heroism while boating.
As an avid boater, Jett has helped to save more than 10 people in distress during his time on the water. Near South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Jett used his boat safety training to contact first responders and help save three lives. Often, while boating along Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, he has recognized, aided and towed fellow boaters to safety.
In the future, Jett plans to study marine biology or ocean conservation and would like a career in public safety.
Miami High School
Christian Moreno of Miami High School was accepted into the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Field program and received a $25,000 scholarship during the Navy’s Swarm Event.
During the week-long event, 55 recruiters from the Navy Recruiting Command, Navy Recruiting Leadership Academy and Navy Recruiting District (also called the Swarming Team) conducted community outreach at 12 local high schools and two Miami Heat games against the Houston Rockets to spread awareness and recruit future sailors. The event also featured the Nimitz, a mobile virtual reality experience of an extraction mission.
“It’s a very multicultural market here and [the] Navy makes a very strong effort to reflect the make-up of our society,” said Capt. Matthew Boren, Navy Recruiting Command’s chief marketing officer. “That’s part of what we are doing here in Miami.”
Rockway Elementary School
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring fellow board members, community partners, students and parents to unveil the new General Obligation Bond construction project at Rockway Elementary School.
The $6.2 million project includes classroom technology upgrades, a new playground, group restrooms renovation, an ADA-accessible elevator, an access lift in the cafeteria, and a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system-wide replacement with digital controls available in all classrooms.
“Rockway’s renovations provide a safe and comforting environment for the kids,” said Wendy Ponce de Leon, president of the school’s parent-teacher association. “Any investment made for our students is an investment in their future.”
Miami Dade College
Miami Dade College President Eduardo Padrón recently announced a partnership with Facebook to offer a specialized curriculum that will train students, local business owners and entrepreneurs in digital marketing.
Miami Dade College is the first institution in Florida to partner with Facebook to offer a college credit certificate in digital marketing. The goal is to provide up to one million students with digital skills to compete in today’s economy. The partnership was announced during Facebook’s Community Boost Program, an initiative that offers free in-person training, advice, and skills to help businesses, careers and communities grow.
During the certificate program, students will learn first-hand from a panel of local small-business owners and will have the opportunity to choose classes to learn how to boost their skills, careers, and businesses. The college’s Idea Center will also offer digital marketing workshops for Miami’s entrepreneurial community.
“This partnership will undoubtedly teach our students invaluable digital marketing strategies and prepare them for the challenges of the 21st-century economy,” Padrón said.
