Cutler Bay High student honored for saving boaters’ lives

Jett Forsythe of Cutler Bay High School received a proclamation from Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott and fellow council members for helping to save lives while boating along Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean and near Miami Beach’s South Pointe Park. From left: Councilman Robert Duncan, Vice Mayor Sue Ellen Loyzelle, Meerbott, Jett, Councilman Michael Callahan and Councilman Roger Coriat. Photo provided to the Miami Herald