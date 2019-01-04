Miami teacher found having sex with student in Broward Airbnb, police say

A biology teacher at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High is facing charges of having sex with one of his students after police say they found them together at an Airbnb apartment.
According to a Wilton Manors Police report obtained by the Miami Herald, the 14-year-old victim’s older sister notified police that her sister was at an Airbnb in Wilton Manors with her teacher, 30-year-old Diego Javier Guzman Carranza, whom the victim’s sister believed to be 24.
Police arrived at the apartment and Carranza answered the door, according to the report. When an officer asked where the victim was, the report said, Carranza “began to breath heavily/rapidly and began to question if he had done something wrong.”
“F--k, is she that young?” Carranza asked, according to the report.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Carranza requested to speak with his lawyer on the scene, police said.
The victim, who was found in a bedroom in the apartment, gave a statement to police that Carranza was her teacher and that they had been in an ongoing relationship. The victim told police that she and Carranza had previously talked about how their sexual relationship was illegal due to Carranza’s age and her age.
Using a search warrant, police said they found two boxes of condoms, a used condom, a box of sex toys and Carranza’s underwear.
Carranza was arrested Thursday on charges of lewd and lascivious acts on a victim between the ages of 12 and 16. He remains in the Broward County Main Jail as of Friday afternoon. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office website, Guzman has surrendered his passport.
Miami-Dade school district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said Guzman has been employed by the district for a year and a half. He does not have any disciplinary action, she said.
She said the district is moving to terminate Guzman’s employment with the district.
“The allegations against this employee are despicable,” Gonzalez-Diego said in a statement. “The District goes to great lengths to ensure employees are guided by ethical and moral standards, especially where students are concerned. Any action running contrary to the values we promote and practice will be dealt with in the swiftest manner.”
Comments