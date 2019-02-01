Audit showed improper spending by this former schools police chief. Now new questions.

Carla Corrons receives her badge as a new Miami-Dade County Public Schools resource officer from her chief Ian Moffett as Alberto Carvalho, superintendant of schools, looks on during a swearing-in ceremony for her and eight other officers at the School Board Administration Building in Downtown, Friday, Aug. 16, 2013. The addition of the nine new members to the force was part of an effort to ensure that every traditional middle and high school in the county has a full-time resource officer assigned. DANIEL BOCK FOR THE MIAMI HERALD