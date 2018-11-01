Grocery associates donate 6,000 books to students

Winn-Dixie associates recently partnered with Fresco y Más to donate 6,000 books, in English and Spanish, to children at three migrant labor camps in Miami-Dade County during their annual Family Literacy Night event as part of their in-store promotion with Kellogg’s.
Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más associates who purchase participating Kellogg’s products earn credits for one book to either keep or donate, and 30,000 books have been donated to Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of the two grocery stores, to date for underserved children who often lack age-appropriate books at home.
The 6,000 donated books were delivered to migrant labor camps in the Everglades, South Dade and Redland areas by Andail Chung, store manager at Fresco y Más; Sergio Benitez, director of operations at Fresco y Más; and associates.
Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center
Chevron team members recently donated seven laptops to elementary students at Eugenia B. Thomas K–8 Center in Miami, to give students access to technology, online courses and virtual labs, as part of its Fuel Your School Program.
Chevron’s Fuel Your School Program is a collaboration with DonorsChoose.org to support teachers by providing classroom materials for local public and charter schools in Miami-Dade County. Since 2013, the program has raised more than $2.5 million for schools countywide.
“The Fuel Your School program is part of Chevron’s overall support for education, helping to provide teachers with the tools to help prepare students for the jobs of the future,” said George Wall, vice president of Americas products, U.S. East and Latin America, at Chevron.
For information on the Fuel Your School program or to donate, visit fuelyourschool.com.
Hebrew Academy (RASG)
The students and faculty of Hebrew Academy (RASG) in Miami Beach recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its new middle- and high-school complex during a ceremony and brunch.
The new 40,000-square-foot complex will be on the west side of the current campus and will feature adaptable learning spaces, progressive science and innovation labs, larger hallways and floor-to-ceiling windows. The high school will also have a Beit Midrash, or Jewish study hall, and a college guidance suite where students can work on college applications. Miami-based firm Zyscovich Architects is spearheading the project.
“With the current needs of the school and recent changes in pedagogy, the Hebrew Academy recognized that new types of learning environments were necessary to accommodate collaboration and innovation,” said Jose Murguido, head of Zyscovich Architects’ Education Group, partner and corporate vice president . “The new educational facility will enhance the programs of math, science and STEM across all grades, empowering students to become reflective global citizens with enduring Jewish identity and values, ready and eager to improve the world we live in.”
Scheck Hillel Community School
Families interested in learning about Scheck Hillel Community School are welcome to an open house at 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the school, 19000 NE 25th Ave., in North Miami Beach.
The open house will feature information on academic programs and opportunities for students, from 18 months to 18 years, a campus-wide tour and a meet-and-greet with Head of School Vanessa Donaher and Rabbinic Head Ezra Levy. Attendees will also learn about the school’s multiyear scholarships available to high-performing students in grades 9 and 10.
For information or to register, call 305-931-2831 or visit ehillel.org/page/open-house.
