It’s school ‘the old fashioned way’ — Internet still out at 300 Miami-Dade campuses

The fright of about 300 Miami-Dade County schools left without access to the Internet on Halloween is still ongoing.
District spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego confirmed that all schools affected after a construction crew Wednesday morning cut a fiber optic cable connecting to the district’s main data center are still without Internet access as of Thursday morning. She directed questions about the outage to AT&T, the district’s provider.
A spokeswoman for AT&T said the damage was “extensive” and required technicians to dig up roadway to access the cables for repairs. No estimate for restored access was given.
“We continue to work around the clock and have made progress repairing several fiber cables that were damaged by another company working in the area,” Kelly Starling wrote in an email. “We have been coordinating with the city and local utility companies, and are working as quickly as possible to restore service.”
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
