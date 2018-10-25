Palmer Trinity students compete in Model U.N. and discuss today’s global issues

Palmer Trinity School’s Model United Nations team recently competed in the Florida High School Model United Nations’ Gulf Coast Six Conference, held in Punta Gorda, to debate current world issues.
The Palmer Trinity students represented various countries, including France, Brazil, Malawi and Norway, and debated on the crisis in Syria, localizing the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, engendering employment and entrepreneurship for women and responding to the global alert for pandemics and emerging diseases.
The students’ instructors, Derek Smith, and Ania Fernandez, also attended the competition.
“We are exceedingly proud of our Model U.N. students for skillfully representing their respective nations and Palmer Trinity School,” said Patrick Roberts, head of school.
Participating students included Carlos Penzini, Botong Liu and Johanna Hinke from the Malawi committee; Su Cheng, Hannah Baron and Camila Lander Torbar from the Norway committee; Jack Sulkes, Carolina Lopez, Lucas Schrier and Wutao Hong from the France committee; Federica Kauffmann, Ismael Alvarez and Sara Ramos from the Brazil committee; Tomas Medellin, from the Kuwait Security Council committee; Nicholas Hernandez, Wenshu Hou and Megan Maguire from the Sudan committee; and Benjamin Arnold and Nikolas Gianulis from the Laos committee.
Raising money for Make-A-Wish
Preschoolers at The Learning Experience centers in Miami are participating in a fund-raising event for the Make-A-Wish Foundation called ‘Bubbles’ Road to Wishes’. The students will virtually travel the world and raise money for children diagnosed with critical illnesses.
For each $1 donated to the cause, Bubbles, the center’s animated mascot, walks one mile and sets foot in a different city. Bubbles teaches students about the destination through videos, photos, postcards and virtual souvenirs.
Starting at the Kennedy Space Center, Bubbles has visited Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, the Four Corners Monument, Colorado and Arizona. So far, the campaign has raised $246,908. For information or to donate, visit www.thelearningexperience.com.
Recognizing high school achievements
The Varsity Brands team recently launched the 2019 Varsity Brands School Spirit Awards, a national awards program that recognizes the achievements of high school students.
The awards program includes 25 categories and several cash prizes, including a $25,000 grand prize for America’s Most Spirited High School and $3,000 for each category winner.
Submissions for the Spirit Leader Award category will be open from Nov. 26-Dec. 7, 2018, and all other categories, including Mascot, Community Service Project and Pep Band, will be open Jan. 9-22, 2019.
For information or to apply, visit www.varsitybrands.com.
Scholarship available
Applications for the $2,000 Computer Numerical Control Scholarship, hosted by CNCMachines.Net, is open to students seeking a career in the manufacturing industry.
CNCMachines.Net is a Florida-based CNC dealer, and the scholarship was created to help young professionals studying for their certificate or degree in manufacturing.
To apply, students must submit an essay that includes at least three innovative methods that the manufacturing industry can use to attract young professionals to the industry. The scholarship program also includes a $500 donation to the winner’s school.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 1, 2019. For information or to apply, visit https://cncmachines.net/scholarship.
