Former teacher at Hollywood prep school pleads guilty to child pornography possession

A teacher at Ben Gamla Preparatory Academy Charter School in Hollywood spent a month in 2017 as an elite level member of a website selling child pornography made in Thailand.
And that’s what Homeland Security found in July on Gregg Donshik’s home desktop computers and a thumb drive. That’s from Donshik’s admission of facts after he pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to one count of child pornography possession.
Donshik, 47, will be sentenced Dec. 21.
The criminal complaint against Donshik said he worked at a Hollywood charter school before resigning at the end of the 2017-18 school year to start at a Miami-Dade County school for the 2018-19 school year. Though it didn’t name which charter school, Donshik’s LinkedIn page says he taught theater and math at Ben Gamla Prep. The school’s site became inaccessible Friday afternoon, but Google previews of the site say it once said Donshik taught algebra, geometry and world history.
Broward County Public Schools says Donshik taught drama at Cooper City High School from December 2014 through June 2015, leaving because he was “not reappointed.”
In March, Homeland Security’s Cyber Crimes Center received information that internet users in the United States were buying child pornography from a Bulgarian-based website Boyxseed.net that was later renamed BoyXZeed2.net. The site administrators out of Thailand and Australia had been arrested in January.
“The Thai administrator admitted to sexually abusing 11 young boys in a small village in Thailand and to selling the material on Boyxzeed.net,” the criminal complaint said. “Law enforcement obtained some of the images and videos of the Thai boys produced by the Thai offender.”
Investigators learned the site had Open, Premium and Secret levels of membership. Interpol gave HSI investigators information on U.S. members. One of those user names, a “Secret” level member from Nov. 15, 2017, through Dec. 20, 2017, traced to Donshik’s home, a mile and a half from Ben Gamla Prep.
“All the images in the “Secret” group were (child sex abuse material) of the Thai victims,” Donshik’s admission of facts says.
Homeland Security Special Agents hit Donshik’s home with a search warrant in July. They found a Mac desktop with 10 child pornography videos and a SanDisk thumb drive with videos.
“One of the videos depicts a prepubescent male penis being touched and masturbated by an adult male,” the stipulated facts document said. “Another video depicts a young, minor male being penetrated by an adult male.”
