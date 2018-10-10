Coral Reef High senior wins My Miami Holiday Art Contest

Samantha Gonzalez, a senior at Coral Reef High School, was named the grand prize winner in the South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union’s My Miami Holiday Art Contest and earned a $500 scholarship for her work.
The competition required students to create art pieces celebrating the culture, landscapes and people of Miami during the holiday season. Representatives of the credit union also recognized finalists, including Melanie Moller, Leslie Margolles, Leonardo Jackson Jr., and Keneisha Naserudin; and honorable mentions Valeria Hidalgo, Abigail Torres, Kayla Jannie Montizaa, Sanaa Simmons and Dayanna Padron.
All of the students were honored during a reception at the credit union’s Kendall office. Their original artwork will be printed onto holiday cards, and all profits will benefit the Parent-Teacher and Parent-Teacher-Student associations in Miami-Dade.
Miami Dade College
Miami Dade College’s American Dream Scholarship Program will now be available to more Miami-Dade County high school students thanks to an anonymous $10 million donation.
Established in 2011, the American Dream Scholarship Program covers any additional tuition costs not covered by financial aid and the remaining cost of in-state tuition fees — providing local high school students access to a college education. Since its launch, the program has served more than 17,000 students, and about 55 percent of American Dream Scholars graduate within three years and have a collective grade-point average of 3.3.
For information on the American Dream Scholarship, visit https://hrld.us/2EcwSDa.
Music for Memories
Music for Memories, a local instrument charity drive, recently donated instruments to Robert B. Ingram Elementary School in Opa-locka and Lawton Chiles Middle School in Hialeah.
Donated instruments included a viola, a drum kit and an acoustic guitar. Since 2011, Music for Memories has donated, repaired and distributed instruments to local schools to help ensure that all students have a musical education. The organization’s next project is to donate another drum set and more string instruments to schools in need.
For information or to donate instruments, call 305-389-6285.
Miami-Dade Public Schools
The enrollment period for magnet programs in Miami-Dade County Public Schools is open now through Jan. 15.
Parents and students can choose from more than 380 programs offered at 114 schools district-wide for the 2019-20 school year, including robotics and coding, media design, criminal justice, and international studies in various foreign languages. For information or to apply, visit miamimagnets.org or call 305-995-1922.
Comments