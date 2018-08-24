This middle school substitute teacher is accused of performing oral sex on a student

The 15-year-old boy’s mother walked into the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Pompano Beach station and handed over her son’s phone.
Inappropriate messages between teacher Vernell Hicks and her son, then 14, dated to June 2017, according to an arrest report. They coordinated when Hicks could perform oral sex on the boy, the report said.
The boy told police that Hicks, 30, also of Pompano Beach, was his substitute teacher at Crystal Lake Middle School. Hicks, while at school, helped the boy make a Facebook account, which they used to communicate. The boy said Hicks, at least five times, picked him up at home and drove to a warehouse area so Hicks could perform oral sex on him.
Police on Thursday arrested Hicks at Pompano Beach Middle School. Police said he initially denied the allegations but later admitted to performing oral sex on the boy once. Hicks was taken to the Broward County Jail where he remains on $50,000 bond.
Hicks was charged with three felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts, conduct and molestation.
Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Nadine Drew said Hicks’ employment with the district has been terminated. He worked as a substitute teacher at Crystal Lake Middle School and Pompano Beach Middle since September 2015.
