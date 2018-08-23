Pace High student, others learn leadership in 12-day Ghana trip

David Barbier of Monsignor Edward Pace High School went on a 12-day trip to the Republic of Ghana through the Nyah Project Fellowship, an organization with a core belief that travel awakens leaders.
The Niyah Project Fellowship selected David and 11 other local high school students to visit Ghana to hone their leadership skills and to prepare them for life beyond high school. Students participated in several training sessions to learn about what to expect during their journey to Ghana.
During his trip, David explored the land to learn about the culture and to meet the local citizens; visited local grade-level students; helped give school supplies to students; assisted in teaching math and reading courses; participated in soccer games; and held an open discussion with the students to answer questions about gun violence, education and his experience as a black teen in America.
“This experience with the Nyah Project has inspired a new attitude within me to pay it forward,” said David. “The flame within me to make a difference is burning stronger than ever, and I cannot ignore what’s happening in the world around us.”
David was recently elected as president of his school’s student government association and plans to reflect leadership lessons learned in Ghana in his new position.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Macy’s recently joined forces with the Broward Education Fund to present two-year scholarships to 17 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students following the February school shooting.
Macy’s raised more than $100,000 through the two-week Round Up Campaign, which required Macy’s customers to round-up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar, to donate to the Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund and fund the scholarships. In addition to the awards, recipients and their families were invited to a special shopping and pampering experience at Macy’s Fort Lauderdale.
Scholarship winners included Amy Bronzwaig, Noah Damiani, Joseph Donato, Nicholas Gargaro, Katrina Ghantous, Amanda Hall, Mathew Holden, Zachary Huang, Hannah Karcinell, Victor Oliveira, Brittany Patnaude, Mariam Ramirez, Alyssa Singh, Rochenide St. Preux, Sydney Starnes, Briana Valli and Yohance Williams.
Citrus Grove Elementary School
Office Depot partnered with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to help the students and teachers of Citrus Grove Elementary School jumpstart the new school year with free school supplies.
Through Office Depot’s new philanthropic program, Start Proud, the company hosted a celebratory assembly with guest speakers, like Office Depot CEO Gerry Smith and Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, to donate 1,100 backpacks filled with notebooks, folders, pencils and glue to students. Another 900 backpacks were donated to Dibia Dream, a nonprofit that aims to foster life skills development through the STEM and recreational education for local underserved youth.
Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer
The students, teachers, and administrators of Miami Arts Studio 6–12 at Zelda Glazer recently celebrated the new Lennar Courtroom during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The courtroom features a 16-seat box jury with a computer, judge’s bench, witness stand, attorneys’ tables, podium, and gallery seating. The Lennar Corp. home construction and real estate company, based in Miami, funded the project. During the ceremony, students held a mock trial.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, School Board Member Marta Perez and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez attended the ceremony.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Miami-Dade County School Board Member Lubby Navarro recently held her annual Backpacks and School Supplies Giveaway at Miami Southridge High School. Navarro donated more than 1,000 backpacks and school supplies to students in need, in District 7.
Also, in District 6, School Board Member Mari Tere Rojas partnered with Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes to host her annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway at Shenandoah Middle School. Together, Rojas and Reyes donated backpacks and school supplies to more than 400 families in need.
