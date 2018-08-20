Miami-Dade County schools welcome back students, teachers — and police officers

Miami-Dade County’s 389 public schools opened their doors Monday morning to welcome about 350,000 students for the first day of the new school year.
And at each school, a sworn police officer was there to greet them.
Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Monday morning that employee attendance was higher than usual and that had not heard of a single issue regarding police deployment across the district. Operations at high schools, the first to open, were very smooth, he said.
School district officials spent the summer hiring officers and working with 34 municipalities to iron out agreements to staff officers in schools, required under a new state law to staff a safe school officer at every school. Some agreements were signed as recently as the end of last week.
“I hope with this announcement today we can put parents’ minds at ease,”Carvalho said Friday before signing a $20 million agreement with the county to staff officers at schools in unincorporated Miami-Dade. “Shifting now the focus from safety and security concerns to school supplies, crisp uniforms, crayons and the teachings of respect, responsibility and good behavior on the first day.”
Most middle and high schools already had a school resource officer, but the county’s 260 elementary and kindergarten through eighth grade schools will now have an officer there from drop-off to pick-up, Carvalho promised.
Carvalho started the first day of school early, meeting with bus drivers before they headed out to pick up students and then visiting classes at Westland Hialeah High School.
As of Sunday, six municipalities with about 15 schools in total have not signed agreements with the school district to staff their own officers in schools, although some have tentative agreements on the docket to approve. They are South Miami, Cutler Bay, Miami Springs, Miami Shores, Florida City and Homestead.
In addition to 40 officers sworn in over the summer, the school district will staff support personnel from its own police department to cover those schools. Sweetwater also offered six officers, although only one school is within its city limits.
The school district also said it was deploying 29 armed guards under police supervision at satellite school sites.
On the topic of school security, Carvalho said there is a new network of 15,000 high-definition security cameras centrally linked to a command post.
