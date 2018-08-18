Two incumbents, a school dean and a former substitute vie for Miami-Dade School Board

Miami-Dade County School Board candidates Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall (second from left), Brandon Alfred (second from right) and Irene Torroella-Garcia (right) answer questions from moderator Nadege Green (left) at a candidate forum hosted by public education advocacy group P.S. 305 at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus on August 7. Colleen Wright cawright@miamiherald.com